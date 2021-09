Until they start winning, its FINS AGAINST THE WORLD baby!!! They are the underdogs for now. They're about to turn that corner, and when they do, hold GMF and other outlets accountable, because they will hop on the bandwagon. Tell them. HELL NO!. Don't change up now, KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY for the rest of the season bruh! We're not trying to hear it.They don't need your validation. Eat crow the rest of the season. You can come aboard next season; if you act right.