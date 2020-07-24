Goodell announces all issues resolved. We have a FULL DOLPHINS SEASON.

The commissioner saying all issues resolved for the league to have a full schedule tells me one thing.

ALL ISSUES HAVE NOT BEEN RESOLVED TO HAVE A FULL SEASON!

Darnit man, the NFL's blaring overconfidence in this situation has been distressing. I really thought that with them having months to prepare ahead as opposed to the leagues that were in progress the NFL would be more ready to go. But word is that they were actually pretty unprepared, and somebody acting like they've figured EVERYTHING out now after that news is actually discouraging. Maybe it's just semantics, but I would sure feel a lot better if they acknowledged that there were things at this juncture that they'll probably have to adjust to and figure out. I don't want to entertain the thought that these guys really think whatever they've planned right now won't have some kind of hiccup or some kind of adjustment needed.
 
Sirspud said:
The commissioner saying all issues resolved for the league to have a full schedule tells me one thing.

ALL ISSUES HAVE NOT BEEN RESOLVED TO HAVE A FULL SEASON!

Darnit man, the NFL's blaring overconfidence in this situation has been distressing. I really thought that with them having months to prepare ahead as opposed to the leagues that were in progress the NFL would be more ready to go. But word is that they were actually pretty unprepared, and somebody acting like they've figured EVERYTHING out now after that news is actually discouraging. Maybe it's just semantics, but I would sure feel a lot better if they acknowledged that there were things at this juncture that they'll probably have to adjust to and figure out. I don't want to entertain the thought that these guys really think whatever they've planned right now won't have some kind of hiccup or some kind of adjustment needed.
Hey man. Go dump on someone else's thread. This one's about being excited and happy about the upcoming season.

 
