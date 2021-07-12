Has The Sports Media Been Lying To Us About Tua's Playing Ability ?

Writer of article is engaging in pure speculation. Laying out another " I heard a some people say" argument. Literally writes "true or not" after maligning others for "lying". " Doing the same as Bayless et al in an attempt to stir up controversy, inflame people, etc to get clicks,.



"True or not, maybe not for the sports writers and sports personalities mentioned in this article, but maybe for some, the reason could very well be politically motivated. Tua is a firm believer in his Christian faith and sometimes associates himself with those of strong conservative views off the field. For those that know Tua, they know he is humble and kind enough that he would make friends with anyone that needs a friend, and even be a friend to the friendless."