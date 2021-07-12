 Has The Sports Media Been Lying To Us About Tua's Playing Ability ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Has The Sports Media Been Lying To Us About Tua's Playing Ability ?

NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,286
Reaction score
17,398
Location
Montreal
No matter what your opinion/outlook is for Tua going foward... I dont remember a rookie QB getting this kind of negative attention from the media after that kind of rookie season... I mean Sam ****ing Darnold who hasnt sniffed Tua's production after 3 seasons is mostly believed to be a major breakout candidate by mainstream media...
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
646
Reaction score
723
Age
29
Location
Florida
They aren't necessarily lying. Its just that they are basing their current opinions off 9f current results.

The rest of the world doesn't see Tua through aqua tinged glasses.

We all hope that with a healthy and improved receiver core, a year of experience and a full offseason he will light it up this year.

People not affiliated with the franchise in some way aren't going to just assume that happens until it does.
 
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
1,159
Reaction score
1,273
Damn I’m all for Tua but this guy is trying to compare what Allen did in comp to Tua wk 17. Ahh.. Allen played half the game guy.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
8,753
Reaction score
14,342
The problem I have with this entire frame of reference is that this author conflates 'having an opinion' with 'lying to us'. In essence... denying these men the freedom to think for themselves. Saying that they are 'lying' is cancel culture in action. It demonizes writers with a different opinion...

It's shoddy thinking and a stunningly childish and amateur way to frame this discussion. I'm embarrassed for him.
 
GreenMts

GreenMts

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Jan 28, 2005
Messages
1,524
Reaction score
174
Location
This Planet
Writer of article is engaging in pure speculation. Laying out another " I heard a some people say" argument. Literally writes "true or not" after maligning others for "lying". " Doing the same as Bayless et al in an attempt to stir up controversy, inflame people, etc to get clicks,.

"True or not, maybe not for the sports writers and sports personalities mentioned in this article, but maybe for some, the reason could very well be politically motivated. Tua is a firm believer in his Christian faith and sometimes associates himself with those of strong conservative views off the field. For those that know Tua, they know he is humble and kind enough that he would make friends with anyone that needs a friend, and even be a friend to the friendless."
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,286
Reaction score
17,398
Location
Montreal
Feverdream said:
The problem I have with this entire frame of reference is that this author conflates 'having an opinion' with 'lying to us'. In essence... denying these men the freedom to think for themselves. Saying that they are 'lying' is cancel culture in action. It demonizes writers with a different opinion...

It's shoddy thinking and a stunningly childish and amateur way to frame this discussion. I'm embarrassed for him.
Click to expand...
Yeah didnt like the title either... Are they biased or something like that would've been better IMO...
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,262
Reaction score
17,146
Ignore the noise and go out and perform, consistently! That's the only thing Tua has control over. The media will do whatever the heck they won.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Sriracha Tabasco
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
9,641
Reaction score
978
Location
Belle Reve
NBP81 said:
No matter what your opinion/outlook is for Tua going foward... I dont remember a rookie QB getting this kind of negative attention from the media after that kind of rookie season... I mean Sam ****ing Darnold who hasnt sniffed Tua's production after 3 seasons is mostly believed to be a major breakout candidate by mainstream media...
Click to expand...

Maybe, there aren't any ghost's in Charlotte? /s

Edit - To be fair, Gase isn't in Charlotte either.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,858
Reaction score
2,839
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
There is some articles that just by reading the headline, you know its a waste of time. The headline is total click bait. Whether inside is turth or not, not worth my time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom