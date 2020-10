Doubt is normal. Everyone has doubters. Every great player had doubters.



Doubt is particularly normal for Dolphin fans.



Chris Carter, nor me, nor Nick Saban, nor Brian Flores, nor Todd McShay nor anyone else knows what the next 10 years holds for Tua. Nobody knows.



I've studied quarterbacks at every level from high school to pro - past and present.



I think all any of us are trying to say is that we've seen very few people on the face of the planet that could throw a football like Tua. We've seen even fewer with the fighting spirit of a kid like Tua. That's hard to bet against.