 How could Miami make you mad with pick 1a ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How could Miami make you mad with pick 1a ?

Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,447
Reaction score
5,653
I'm not sure if I have got the point over that I like Pitts, and would love to see us take him at 6. But honestly if the FO wanted to go in a different direction I would still largely get behind virtually anything they do, as long as that first pick is one of Sewell, Chase, Smith, Waddle and Pitts of course. I would also be on board with a trade back if we still secured one of these elite offensive players. I could even get on board with a big trade down for a massive haul of multiple firsts and 2021 day 2 picks.

What would make me mad is if we took Parsons or one of the CBs at 6 or reach on an edge with 1a. I would also be pretty mad if we took a trade back that netted us no more than an extra day 2 pick and we missed put on the elite O talent.

All in all we are in a pretty good place any one of the blue chip O players will improve our offense in a huge way in my view. Pitts would have the biggest impact, but the others will be a huge upgrade on what we have also.

What about you guys ? What will have you banging your head against the wall or dusting off the Chris Grier effigy and getting out you box of pins ?
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

The return of tradition
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2003
Messages
1,127
Reaction score
696
1A. Devonta Smith - Too many questions and now will not run or workout at Alabama Pro Day

I may consider him at 18.....
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,447
Reaction score
5,653
Mr Fan said:
1A. Devonta Smith - Too many questions and now will not run or workout at Alabama Pro Day

I may consider him at 18.....
Click to expand...

I totally get that, I wouldn't pass on any of the other talent there to take smith either, but if that's their guy, the guy they think Tua will benefit most from, I would put away the razer blades and get on board the train. Hear you though on this.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
6,180
Reaction score
6,794
Location
Allentown, Pa
Right now I'm not worried about it in the least. That's the beauty of pick 6 and the SF picks.

We know exactly what pool of players they are working with, they probably love 3-4 guys.

The real questions revolve around pick 18. That pick is just sitting out there on an Island by itself. You'd have to expect 5 QB's have been selected to that point so that will leave a STRONG cluster of talent available.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,447
Reaction score
5,653
The Ghost said:
Right now I'm not worried about it in the least. That's the beauty of pick 6 and the SF picks.

We know exactly what pool of players they are working with, they probably love 3-4 guys.

The real questions revolve around pick 18. That pick is just sitting out there on an Island by itself. You'd have to expect 5 QB's have been selected to that point so that will leave a STRONG cluster of talent available.
Click to expand...

There will be a run on QBs and Tackles in my view, pushing down a lot of talent, 18 might be a good spot in the end.
 
B

Birdmond

Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,520
Reaction score
3,664
Drafting defense in the top 10 wouldn’t sit well with me THIS year. Other than that I’m pretty good with all offensive options.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
6,920
Reaction score
10,123
Devonta Smith or a CB. I could live with most of the others...
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,218
Reaction score
15,310
Mr Fan said:
1A. Devonta Smith - Too many questions and now will not run or workout at Alabama Pro Day

I may consider him at 18.....
Click to expand...

You make it seems like the guy at this stage is Ted Ginn! While I have questions too. I do believe he's shown more than enough to suggest he's going to be an average reciever at worst at the next level.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,218
Reaction score
15,310
Birdmond said:
Drafting defense in the top 10 wouldn’t sit well with me THIS year. Other than that I’m pretty good with all offensive options.
Click to expand...

^^^This would do it for me. Honestly drafting defense in the 1st round unless some crazy talent drops.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,730
Reaction score
12,068
Geordie said:
I'm not sure if I have got the point over that I like Pitts, and would love to see us take him at 6. But honestly if the FO wanted to go in a different direction I would still largely get behind virtually anything they do, as long as that first pick is one of Sewell, Chase, Smith, Waddle and Pitts of course. I would also be on board with a trade back if we still secured one of these elite offensive players. I could even get on board with a big trade down for a massive haul of multiple firsts and 2021 day 2 picks.

What would make me mad is if we took Parsons or one of the CBs at 6 or reach on an edge with 1a. I would also be pretty mad if we took a trade back that netted us no more than an extra day 2 pick and we missed put on the elite O talent.

All in all we are in a pretty good place any one of the blue chip O players will improve our offense in a huge way in my view. Pitts would have the biggest impact, but the others will be a huge upgrade on what we have also.

What about you guys ? What will have you banging your head against the wall or dusting off the Chris Grier effigy and getting out you box of pins ?
Click to expand...
OK, because some people number these things differently, it might be great if you went the extra mile and noted which pick is 1a. Some people call it 1 (#6 overall) and 1a (#18 overall), and some people use it to say 1a (#6 overall) and 1b (#18 overall). So just for clarity maybe add at the beginning that you're asking about #6 ... assuming that you are.

Personally, I'm on the Ja'Marr Chase train at #6. Probably available, BPA, fits a need, builds around our young QB, gives us a cornerstone offensive player, high ceiling and high floor guy, durable, young with sky high potential so fits the Grier profile, and really seems like a can't-miss prospect. Also seems like a smooth, natural athlete with dynamite hands and good RAC so he fits our offense to a T. Kinda like a more athletic Jarvis Landry with speed and no attitude problems. To me, his game reminds me of Jerry Rice--kinda gliding past guys in pads despite pedestrian 40 times, vice grip hands, exceptional RAC and an open-field devestator who has decent separation but phenomenal ability to win the 50/50 balls. Scheme him open and he's unstoppable. Clutch when you need a 1st down. Dependable to always win his 1v1's no matter what CB is put on him. Commands a double team and a good throw still beats the double team every time because he always makes the catch. Understands the down markers and situation within the game. Elusive, fast, strong, reliable, and he has durability unlike practically every other WR on our team. He's not skinny and brittle so he's not going to miss large stretches of games from injury. Really just an ideal prospect at #6.
 
Show Me Your TDs

Show Me Your TDs

My head's on Fire!
Joined
Jan 24, 2004
Messages
1,849
Reaction score
6
Age
42
Location
Panhandle, FL
Must be an offensive skill position player. I just can't get on board with DB or DL with the first pick. There are no blue chip players in the top 6 range for those positions. RB course only because the devalued position not because of talent.

Despite so many on here stating Smith I would love him with the 6th pick. To me the target should be Smith or Pitts and Miami is almost guaranteed one of them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom