How could Miami make you mad with pick 1a ?

I'm not sure if I have got the point over that I like Pitts, and would love to see us take him at 6. But honestly if the FO wanted to go in a different direction I would still largely get behind virtually anything they do, as long as that first pick is one of Sewell, Chase, Smith, Waddle and Pitts of course. I would also be on board with a trade back if we still secured one of these elite offensive players. I could even get on board with a big trade down for a massive haul of multiple firsts and 2021 day 2 picks.



What would make me mad is if we took Parsons or one of the CBs at 6 or reach on an edge with 1a. I would also be pretty mad if we took a trade back that netted us no more than an extra day 2 pick and we missed put on the elite O talent.



All in all we are in a pretty good place any one of the blue chip O players will improve our offense in a huge way in my view. Pitts would have the biggest impact, but the others will be a huge upgrade on what we have also.



What about you guys ? What will have you banging your head against the wall or dusting off the Chris Grier effigy and getting out you box of pins ?