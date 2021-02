Dolph N.Fan said: Say Miami trades down from #3, but come Day 2 they made 2 selections however neither of them include Penei Sewell, DeVonta Smith, JaMarr Chase, Kyle Pitts, or Najee Harris.



Scale of 1-10 with 10 the most disappointed and 1 the least disappointed. Click to expand...

There are 4 premium offensive skill players in this draft. Smith/Chase/Waddle/Pitts.I would be upset if we did not take one of those 4 guys. Hell take 2 of them if you can. Enough is enough. Add talent around the QB and the young OL you have been harvesting for 2 years. You wanna make the OL better, get players that can make everything quicker on offense.Najee on day 1 I don't have much interest in.