How many open spots do we really have for the final 53?

I just took a look at the roster and I think we might be looking at the final 4 or 5 spots at the most. I'm pretty sure at least 48 to 49 spots are already in. I Actually counted 49 players as being in with 5 of those being WR's.....Parker,Williams,Waddle,Fuller and Wilson........spot for one more if we keep those 5. I have 6 rookies making the team with Larner Coleman not making it. I also have Smythe as the odd man out at TE.
QB-Tua,Brisset
RB-Gaskins,Brown,Ahmed,Doaks
WR-.Parker,Williams,Waddle,Fuller and Wilson
TE-Gesicki,Long,Shaheen,Carter(TE/HB/FB
OL-Jackson,Kindley,Skura,Hunt,Eichenberg,Deiter,Fluker,Davis
DL-Wilkins,Davis,Butler,Sieler,Jenkins,Strowbridge
Edge-Ogbah,Phillips,AVG,Beigel
LB-Baker,McKinney,Scarlett(ST)
DB-Howard,Jones,Iggy,Coleman,Needham,Rowe,Holland,B.Jones,McCourty,Fejeledem(ST)
,
K-Sandres
P-Palardy
LS-Ferguson
btw, that's not my depth chart but rather just players i believe are in but of course that could change. I believe all the other players are in the bubble for one reason or another. What do you guys think? Did I miss anybody?
