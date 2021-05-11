How many open spots do we really have for the final 53?

QB: Tua, Brissett (Sinnett to PS)



WR: Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Williams



Probably 2 or 3 from Bowden, Wilson, Grant, Foster, Hollins, Hurns with wr7 really being a ST guy if they keep 7. Perry to PS



TE: Gesicki, Sheehan, Long



Maybe Smythe as well but he could get flipped for a late round pick depending on Long’s readiness. Myarick or the new basketball player off to PS.



FB: Carter, the contract has no savings if he is cut and that’s 2.7m of dead cap.



RB: Gaskin, Brown, Doaks.



Ahmed is on the bubble and it depend how many they want to keep and what happens with Smythe. Can he be sashed on the PS? Laird and Scarlett don’t make the roster IMHO.



OL: I think they keep nine but dress the following assuming they are all fit to go: Jackson, Kindley, Skura, Hunt, Eichenberg, Davis, Dieter and Fluker. One of Coleman, Pankey, Jones or Tom - if they feel they need another center. At least two of these end up on the PS.



That 21 locks (ahem) on offence.



CB: Jones, Howard, Igbo, Coleman, Needham. Perry if they carry ten.



Saf: Rowe, Jones, Holland, McCourty



Holley to the PS, Fejedelem is a cap casualty.



Off ball LB: Baker, McKinney, Roberts, Riley



On ball LB: Ginks, Biegel, Scarlett



Eguavon and Munson are on the bubble and probably only one makes it if at all, Munson would benefit if Roberts can’t go straight away and ends up on IR.



NT: Davis & Jenkins. Jones goes to PS.



DT: Wilkins, Seiler, Butler



DE: Ogbah, Phillips and one of Ledbetter, Strowbridge and Render. The losers may go to Ps.



That’s 23 locks with one or two spots up for grabs depending on if that keep extra wide outs for ST purposes.



The 3 specialists and probably another LS on the PS