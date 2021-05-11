 How many open spots do we really have for the final 53? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

How many open spots do we really have for the final 53?

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
40,503
Reaction score
60,067
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I just took a look at the roster and I think we might be looking at the final 4 or 5 spots at the most. I'm pretty sure at least 48 to 49 spots are already in. I Actually counted 49 players as being in with 5 of those being WR's.....Parker,Williams,Waddle,Fuller and Wilson........spot for one more if we keep those 5. I have 6 rookies making the team with Larner Coleman not making it. I also have Smythe as the odd man out at TE.

QB-Tua,Brisset
RB-Gaskins,Brown,Ahmed,Doaks
WR-.Parker,Williams,Waddle,Fuller and Wilson
TE-Gesicki,Long,Shaheen,Carter(TE/HB/FB
OL-Jackson,Kindley,Skura,Hunt,Eichenberg,Deiter,Fluker,Davis

DL-Wilkins,Davis,Butler,Sieler,Jenkins,Strowbridge
Edge-Ogbah,Phillips,AVG,Beigel
LB-Baker,McKinney,Scarlett(ST)
DB-Howard,Jones,Iggy,Coleman,Needham,Rowe,Holland,B.Jones,McCourty,Fejeledem(ST)
,
K-Sandres
P-Palardy
LS-Ferguson

btw, that's not my depth chart but rather just players i believe are in but of course that could change. I believe all the other players are in the bubble for one reason or another. What do you guys think? Did I miss anybody?
 
42March

42March

Rookie
Joined
Mar 14, 2018
Messages
62
Reaction score
64
Age
59
Location
Perth, Western Australia
QB: Tua, Brissett (Sinnett to PS)

WR: Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Williams

Probably 2 or 3 from Bowden, Wilson, Grant, Foster, Hollins, Hurns with wr7 really being a ST guy if they keep 7. Perry to PS

TE: Gesicki, Sheehan, Long

Maybe Smythe as well but he could get flipped for a late round pick depending on Long’s readiness. Myarick or the new basketball player off to PS.

FB: Carter, the contract has no savings if he is cut and that’s 2.7m of dead cap.

RB: Gaskin, Brown, Doaks.

Ahmed is on the bubble and it depend how many they want to keep and what happens with Smythe. Can he be sashed on the PS? Laird and Scarlett don’t make the roster IMHO.

OL: I think they keep nine but dress the following assuming they are all fit to go: Jackson, Kindley, Skura, Hunt, Eichenberg, Davis, Dieter and Fluker. One of Coleman, Pankey, Jones or Tom - if they feel they need another center. At least two of these end up on the PS.

That 21 locks (ahem) on offence.

CB: Jones, Howard, Igbo, Coleman, Needham. Perry if they carry ten.

Saf: Rowe, Jones, Holland, McCourty

Holley to the PS, Fejedelem is a cap casualty.

Off ball LB: Baker, McKinney, Roberts, Riley

On ball LB: Ginks, Biegel, Scarlett

Eguavon and Munson are on the bubble and probably only one makes it if at all, Munson would benefit if Roberts can’t go straight away and ends up on IR.

NT: Davis & Jenkins. Jones goes to PS.

DT: Wilkins, Seiler, Butler

DE: Ogbah, Phillips and one of Ledbetter, Strowbridge and Render. The losers may go to Ps.

That’s 23 locks with one or two spots up for grabs depending on if that keep extra wide outs for ST purposes.

The 3 specialists and probably another LS on the PS
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
40,503
Reaction score
60,067
Location
Kissimmee,FL
42March said:
QB: Tua, Brissett (Sinnett to PS)

WR: Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Williams

Probably 2 or 3 from Bowden, Wilson, Grant, Foster, Hollins, Hurns with wr7 really being a ST guy if they keep 7. Perry to PS

TE: Gesicki, Sheehan, Long

Maybe Smythe as well but he could get flipped for a late round pick depending on Long’s readiness. Myarick or the new basketball player off to PS.

FB: Carter, the contract has no savings if he is cut and that’s 2.7m of dead cap.

RB: Gaskin, Brown, Doaks.

Ahmed is on the bubble and it depend how many they want to keep and what happens with Smythe. Can he be sashed on the PS? Laird and Scarlett don’t make the roster IMHO.

OL: I think they keep nine but dress the following assuming they are all fit to go: Jackson, Kindley, Skura, Hunt, Eichenberg, Davis, Dieter and Fluker. One of Coleman, Pankey, Jones or Tom - if they feel they need another center. At least two of these end up on the PS.

That 21 locks (ahem) on offence.

CB: Jones, Howard, Igbo, Coleman, Needham. Perry if they carry ten.

Saf: Rowe, Jones, Holland, McCourty

Holley to the PS, Fejedelem is a cap casualty.

Off ball LB: Baker, McKinney, Roberts, Riley

On ball LB: Ginks, Biegel, Scarlett

Eguavon and Munson are on the bubble and probably only one makes it if at all, Munson would benefit if Roberts can’t go straight away and ends up on IR.

NT: Davis & Jenkins. Jones goes to PS.

DT: Wilkins, Seiler, Butler

DE: Ogbah, Phillips and one of Ledbetter, Strowbridge and Render. The losers may go to Ps.

That’s 23 locks with one or two spots up for grabs depending on if that keep extra wide outs for ST purposes.

The 3 specialists and probably another LS on the PS
Click to expand...
So we're pretty close. I think Roberts starts on the PUP so that's why I didn't have him on my list. regardless, not that many spots open which means the roster has gotten much better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom