Hunt not impressive

On the INT that Tua threw against the Pats, Hunt completely whiffed the block.

First of all, he setup his block too deep in the back feild, allow the end get too close to Tua right after the snap. Then he allowed the end pushed him half step back. By this time, the end was within arm length of Tua.

Tua felt the pressure and step up. The end followed upfield, Hunt then lacked the foot speed to adjust the angle of the block. It allowed the end got close to within inches of Tua. Making Tua to make an ill advised throw, for an INT.

Hunt has a long way to go....

 
Hunt is a Guard playing Tackle... some here are desperately trying to ignore this... sticking their fingers in their ears and going na-na-na-na-na-na... when they are informed. "NO MORE CORN," they scream.

It's kind of funny.

 
Andyman said:
Hunt’s been amazing. His blocking was instrumental in the run game against New England.
Click to expand...
Yes, he did have a very good game with his run blocking. The statement was about his performance on a protection rep not about his performance run blocking.
 
tua has never nor will ever throw an int that is his fault. damn you, robert hunt.
 
Feverdream said:
Hunt is a Guard playing Tackle... some here are desperately trying to ignore this... sticking their fingers in their ears and going na-na-na-na-na-na... when they are informed. "NO MORE CORN," they scream.

It's kind of funny.

Click to expand...
No one ignore, only because he wears a dolphins uniform, doesn't immune him from criticism. Granded, he was playing out of position, still his blocking needs work.
 
Lionstone said:
Yes, he did have a very good game with his run blocking. The statement was about his performance on a protection rep not about his performance run blocking.
Click to expand...
The isolation of one play criticizing him made it sound like he’s been bad. He hasn’t. He’s been very good for the most part. I see good online men beat every week. The other guys are getting paid too.
 
