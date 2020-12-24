Hunt not impressive

On the INT that Tua threw against the Pats, Hunt completely whiffed the block.



First of all, he setup his block too deep in the back feild, allow the end get too close to Tua right after the snap. Then he allowed the end pushed him half step back. By this time, the end was within arm length of Tua.



Tua felt the pressure and step up. The end followed upfield, Hunt then lacked the foot speed to adjust the angle of the block. It allowed the end got close to within inches of Tua. Making Tua to make an ill advised throw, for an INT.



Hunt has a long way to go....



