I believe will miss out on Chase/Pitts

phish

May 2, 2010
275
83
I think Chase and Pitts will be drafted before our pick, especially after Pitts' pro day. So, if that happens what should we do ?
 
circumstances

circumstances

Mar 12, 2006
11,496
16,283
phish said:
I think Chase and Pitts will be drafted before our pick, especially after Pitts' pro day. So, if that happens what should we do ?
i disagree.

but i think they needed to like 3 players (or more) to settle at 6.

so, whoever that third guy on the board is (smith, waddle, parsons, slater, sewell, etc.)

or, if Fields (or some other coveted QB) is on the board, try to trade down to Denver (and still get Smith or Waddle or Slater or Parsons or Sewell, etc.)
 
ThePeopleShow13

Apr 27, 2019
1,242
2,490
31
New York
IMO the Bengals would be crazy to pass on Sewell after Burrow's season ending knee injury. The kid had to run for his life on most passing downs. I get the connection Chase has to Burrow, but a WR like Marshall has the same connection and they could pick him up early day 2.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Berries & Cream
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,496
Reaction score
16,283
ThePeopleShow13 said:
IMO the Bengals would be crazy to pass on Sewell after Burrow's season ending knee injury. The kid had to run for his life on most passing downs. I get the connection Chase has to Burrow, but a WR like Marshall has the same connection and they could pick him up early day 2.
and i'm pretty sure ATL takes a QB or trades the pick to someone who wants a QB.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Dec 26, 2004
6,549
4,129
I think we will miss out and pick Smith/Waddle. I think Cinn will go with Chase due to bond with Burrow and they'll get a lineman down the line. I hope Chae/Pitts/Waddle/Smith is there but I think Pitts is redlining up the boards with all the GMS/Coaches salivating over him
 
SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
13,929
8,582
I think one of the two will likely drop. Atlanta could take a QB, or trade the pick. Watch for Denver or New England to potentially trade up.

If four quarterbacks are selected ahead of Miami, either Pitts or Chase will be available.

For what it's worth, I think the Dolphins are targeting Chase or Smith.
 
Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Sep 6, 2004
268
489
I think the wildcard in all of this is Waddle. While I do think there’s a better than average chance that one of Pitts or Chase makes it to #6, in the event that they’re both gone, I’m starting to feel more and more like Miami will pivot from Smith and go with Waddle.

If I was a betting man, I’d actually wager that both Pitts and Chase will be available when Miami picks. I’m really starting to feel like Atlanta is either going to use #4 to take a shot at getting Matt Ryan’s replacement or trade out with Denver. If we really think about it, Atlanta probably really hopes/doesn’t plan on drafting in the top 5 again anytime soon, so the real value for them is either getting the QB of the future, or leveraging #4 into extra draft capital to a QB needy team. It just doesn’t make sense for them to stay put at 4 and take Pitts. With Cincy, I could easily see them taking Chase and reuniting him with his college QB, but I think we’re all starting to forget Joe Burrow being carted off the field with a shattered leg and the fact that Cincy still really needs to add an O-Line anchor to protect their brand new franchise QB.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Mar 22, 2018
1,643
2,336
Everywhere
Sewell at 6 if hes on the board. Harris and Sewell.... shiyyyyyyyit...
 
