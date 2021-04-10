I believe will miss out on Chase/Pitts

I think the wildcard in all of this is Waddle. While I do think there’s a better than average chance that one of Pitts or Chase makes it to #6, in the event that they’re both gone, I’m starting to feel more and more like Miami will pivot from Smith and go with Waddle.



If I was a betting man, I’d actually wager that both Pitts and Chase will be available when Miami picks. I’m really starting to feel like Atlanta is either going to use #4 to take a shot at getting Matt Ryan’s replacement or trade out with Denver. If we really think about it, Atlanta probably really hopes/doesn’t plan on drafting in the top 5 again anytime soon, so the real value for them is either getting the QB of the future, or leveraging #4 into extra draft capital to a QB needy team. It just doesn’t make sense for them to stay put at 4 and take Pitts. With Cincy, I could easily see them taking Chase and reuniting him with his college QB, but I think we’re all starting to forget Joe Burrow being carted off the field with a shattered leg and the fact that Cincy still really needs to add an O-Line anchor to protect their brand new franchise QB.