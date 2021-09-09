“I Don’t Get the Tua Doubt” – Rich Eisen Predicts a Bright Future for Dolphins’ QB | Rich Eisen Show

fansinceGWilson said: I don't consider myself a doubter, but I'll feel much better when I see his talents displayed on the field. I was a fan of drafting him, I saw flashes last year that lasted for a quarter or 2, and I recognize he was a rookie coming off a significant injury. AND he looked good in PS. I don't doubt his talent or commitment nor do I doubt he can be the Fins QB for 20 years. Every fan, however, has seen QBs with these attributes turn in to fairly pedestrian QBs.

I just want to see some confirmation of his talents resulting in wins.

NOTE: I hope all my prior posts concerning TT serve as some confirmation I'm not a 'hater.' Click to expand...

This fan base judged Ryan Tannehill to be a fairly pedestrian QB. I've gotta go with my heart on this one and say that we are some of the worst at recognizing productive talent. Tannehill was productive. He had attributes most QBs in the league don't have, which made him a top ten QB, but we didn't recognize it even with it on the field. Now, we have Tua who has got a lot of positive attributes, as you mentioned, and he demonstrates some qualities we didn't see in Tannehill (ie. an eye for the end zone) but it also comes with a cost that Tua is not going to be as physically strong as Ryan was (ie. The Tannenator).We've got to build the offense that Tua can command. For years, Ryan Tannehill was hamstrung by coaches and coordinators who seemingly just didn't get it. Last year was another case of a coordinator handing a rookie QB a simplified playbook that NFL defenses are not going to be waylayed by.Take it for what it's worth, but you don't need a top 5 QB to make it to the Superbowl. You might need a top 5 something, be it defense or offense, but a top 5 position player is not one of them.