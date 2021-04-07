 I like Miami's TE room right now. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I like Miami's TE room right now.

C

ChitownPhins28

I think Shaheen is sneaky good. Great athlete and was evolving and improving just within last year.
Not sure if Smythe blocks well enough to be that guy but he did catch his opportunities well. Gesicki is no worse than a top-10 receiving TE. Often top-7.
Our WR room needs more reliable starter material. We need an All-Pro Contender. With Devante banged up we had NO #1 for a lot of the season. Then IF Parker and PDub stay healthy we're freakin loaded and opposing Ds will quake in fear.
 
realdolphin

realdolphin

I agree, that´s why I believe the pick will be Chase, if we have a position in great shape it´s TE.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Agree on the surface. However, is Pitts that much more elite than what we currently have? Two, does our FO see Gesicki worth the free agent money he will be seeking?
 
C

crashfan

I feel if we miss out on Pitts it won't be the end of the world because we have Gesecki.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Who is sitting in the TE room will not eliminate us taking the talent of Pitts if he is at the top of our draft board just the same as the 12 guys in the WR room wont stop us taking any of the WR talent in this draft.
 
C

crashfan

biggrouper said:
Who is sitting in the TE room will not eliminate us taking the talent of Pitts if he is at the top of our draft board just the same as the 12 guys in the WR room wont stop us taking any of the WR talent in this draft.
Click to expand...
Or offensive tackle.
 
Manning

Manning

If we draft Pitts it’s not to replace anyone. It’s to run a 2 TE set. If we draft Pitts we also don’t have the need to draft another receiver
 
Digital

Digital

Great points in the OP @ChitownPhins28 and thanks. Typical Dolphins fans to undervalue the TE position for decades and then when we have a premier move TE (Gesicki), a solid in-line TE (Smythe) and a great developmental prospect who is a true two-way TE (Shaheen) to choose that time to blow up the room. The TE room is probably our strongest room on the team's offense, we need to nurture it and let these guys grow. Smythe is the brains behind it all and helps make both Gesicki and Shaheen better. As a unit they can all be productive in the red zone, all have size, and all fit distinct roles. Gesicki will command a good amount to re-sign, but this is the best possible year to re-sign guys because the cap is LOW, and these contracts re-signed this year will be great value in 3 years. That's the whole reason the Patriots finally splurged in FA.

If Pitts played for Nebraska, I wonder how many people would be so set to draft him? A few years down the road, I'll be shocked if teams are not kicking themselves for passing on Ja'Marr Chase. This kid is legit. If we want to build around Tua, Chase is the best gift we could give him. He already enjoys Gesicki as a mismatch TE ... why replace that and add nobody at the WR position? If the team prefers Devonta Smith, so be it, he's going to be a good WR too. If we take Pitts ... we're crashing one of our sportscars into a brick wall intentionally ... and it's their choice whether it's the Ferrari or the Porsche. Me, I'd add to the collection with a WR who can grow with Tua.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

We took care of enough positions in FA that we can take BPA at 6. We have screamed "Weapons for Tua!" all season.

IMO, Pitts is a much greater upgrade at TE than Smith/Chase is at WR.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Digital said:
Great points in the OP @ChitownPhins28 and thanks. Typical Dolphins fans to undervalue the TE position for decades and then when we have a premier move TE (Gesicki), a solid in-line TE (Smythe) and a great developmental prospect who is a true two-way TE (Shaheen) to choose that time to blow up the room. The TE room is probably our strongest room on the team's offense, we need to nurture it and let these guys grow. Smythe is the brains behind it all and helps make both Gesicki and Shaheen better. As a unit they can all be productive in the red zone, all have size, and all fit distinct roles. Gesicki will command a good amount to re-sign, but this is the best possible year to re-sign guys because the cap is LOW, and these contracts re-signed this year will be great value in 3 years. That's the whole reason the Patriots finally splurged in FA.

If Pitts played for Nebraska, I wonder how many people would be so set to draft him? A few years down the road, I'll be shocked if teams are not kicking themselves for passing on Ja'Marr Chase. This kid is legit. If we want to build around Tua, Chase is the best gift we could give him. He already enjoys Gesicki as a mismatch TE ... why replace that and add nobody at the WR position? If the team prefers Devonta Smith, so be it, he's going to be a good WR too. If we take Pitts ... we're crashing one of our sportscars into a brick wall intentionally ... and it's their choice whether it's the Ferrari or the Porsche. Me, I'd add to the collection with a WR who can grow with Tua.
Click to expand...
Who would you take at 6?
 
