I like Miami's TE room right now.

I think Shaheen is sneaky good. Great athlete and was evolving and improving just within last year.

Not sure if Smythe blocks well enough to be that guy but he did catch his opportunities well. Gesicki is no worse than a top-10 receiving TE. Often top-7.

Our WR room needs more reliable starter material. We need an All-Pro Contender. With Devante banged up we had NO #1 for a lot of the season. Then IF Parker and PDub stay healthy we're freakin loaded and opposing Ds will quake in fear.