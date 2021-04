I like Miami's TE room right now.

Great points in the OP @ChitownPhins28 and thanks. Typical Dolphins fans to undervalue the TE position for decades and then when we have a premier move TE (Gesicki), a solid in-line TE (Smythe) and a great developmental prospect who is a true two-way TE (Shaheen) to choose that time to blow up the room. The TE room is probably our strongest room on the team's offense, we need to nurture it and let these guys grow. Smythe is the brains behind it all and helps make both Gesicki and Shaheen better. As a unit they can all be productive in the red zone, all have size, and all fit distinct roles. Gesicki will command a good amount to re-sign, but this is the best possible year to re-sign guys because the cap is LOW, and these contracts re-signed this year will be great value in 3 years. That's the whole reason the Patriots finally splurged in FA.If Pitts played for Nebraska, I wonder how many people would be so set to draft him? A few years down the road, I'll be shocked if teams are not kicking themselves for passing on Ja'Marr Chase. This kid is legit. If we want to build around Tua, Chase is the best gift we could give him. He already enjoys Gesicki as a mismatch TE ... why replace that and add nobody at the WR position? If the team prefers Devonta Smith, so be it, he's going to be a good WR too. If we take Pitts ... we're crashing one of our sportscars into a brick wall intentionally ... and it's their choice whether it's the Ferrari or the Porsche. Me, I'd add to the collection with a WR who can grow with Tua.