 I Love Our HC and GM But... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I Love Our HC and GM But...

P

phinking

Starter
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
2,137
Reaction score
351
Bobby McCain was released yesterday in what could reasonably be considered a salary cap move. The Dolphins have drafted 2 Safeties the last 2 years. And they also brought in Malik Hooker for a tryout. What this tells me is something I knew all along which I have been saying the day they released Minkah Fitzpatrick. They screwed up very badly on that move. McCain was never in the same class as Fitzpatrick is. And they have been trying to for 2 years now to right a wrong and they can't. It's a damn shame.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
3,586
Reaction score
3,850
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
phinking said:
Bobby McCain was released yesterday in what could reasonably be considered a salary cap move. The Dolphins have drafted 2 Safeties the last 2 years. And they also brought in Malik Hooker for a tryout. What this tells me is something I knew all along which I have been saying the day they released Minkah Fitzpatrick. They screwed up very badly on that move. McCain was never in the same class as Fitzpatrick is. And they have been trying to for 2 years now to right a wrong and they can't. It's a damn shame.
Click to expand...
Jevon Holland should help.

Yes, Fitz was/is a great safety...

But if he doesn't wanna be here..what are they supposed to do?
 
hab321

hab321

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 4, 2004
Messages
759
Reaction score
151
Location
Tallahassee FL
Players have personalities, his didn't want to play for us. So, see ya. I have no problem losing him. I want players who want to play for us.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
3,586
Reaction score
3,850
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
hab321 said:
Players have personalities, his didn't want to play for us. So, see ya. I have no problem losing him. I want players who want to play for us.
Click to expand...
Exactly...he may have been a "jack-of-all-trades" positonless player when we drafted him..and I guess he didn't like that..now he's purely a safety and thriving..but he didn't want to be here at all..so see ya! True, True.
 
P

phinking

Starter
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
2,137
Reaction score
351
Gatorboy999120 said:
Exactly...he may have been a "jack-of-all-trades" positonless player when we drafted him..and I guess he didn't like that..now he's purely a safety and thriving..but he didn't want to be here at all..so see ya! True, True.
Click to expand...
He was a pure Safety when we drafted him. Flores came in and all of a sudden they couldn't figure out what to do with him? and to top it of they were getting embarrassed on the field.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Club Member
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
3,586
Reaction score
3,850
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
phinking said:
He was a pure Safety when we drafted him. Flores came in and all of a sudden they couldn't figure out what to do with him? and to top it of they were getting embarrassed on the field.
Click to expand...
Not really..he was seen as a guy who could play Safety, CB, slot..all over. That's why we drafted him and many articles suggested as such and so did what we did with him on the field.

So I am not sure where you got that information from...

...maybe his best position is Safety, we can all see that...but we drafted him for his versatility.

He's been a great player (individually) for Pittsburgh but it ain't like he's taken them above and beyond to the playoffs..so not sure he was their "missing piece" or even ours. :shrug:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom