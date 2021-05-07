I Love Our HC and GM But...

Bobby McCain was released yesterday in what could reasonably be considered a salary cap move. The Dolphins have drafted 2 Safeties the last 2 years. And they also brought in Malik Hooker for a tryout. What this tells me is something I knew all along which I have been saying the day they released Minkah Fitzpatrick. They screwed up very badly on that move. McCain was never in the same class as Fitzpatrick is. And they have been trying to for 2 years now to right a wrong and they can't. It's a damn shame.