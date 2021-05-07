I Love Our HC and GM But...

phinking said: He was a pure Safety when we drafted him. Flores came in and all of a sudden they couldn't figure out what to do with him? and to top it of they were getting embarrassed on the field. Click to expand...

Not really..he was seen as a guy who could play Safety, CB, slot..all over. That's why we drafted him and many articles suggested as such and so did what we did with him on the field.So I am not sure where you got that information from......maybe his best position is Safety, we can all see that...but we drafted him for his versatility.He's been a great player (individually) for Pittsburgh but it ain't like he's taken them above and beyond to the playoffs..so not sure he was their "missing piece" or even ours.