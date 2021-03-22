If Kyle Trask is there in the second round

I like the idea of a mid-round quarterback to groom behind Tua.



I know some fans want Miami to draft Wilson or Fields, but I'm in the building talent around Tua group. I believe he as what it takes and that premium pick could be used on a player who could help Tua reach his potential.



That said, Ive always been concerned about Tua's injury history. Hopefully, it won't be an issue in the NFL. But having a solid backup just makes sense.



As to Trask, I really like him. Mills in the 3rd round could be a nice pickup for Miami as well and maybe a more likely scenario.