If Kyle Trask is there in the second round

miamolina
Rookie
- Joined
- Sep 24, 2019
- Messages
- 59
- Reaction score
- 28
- Age
- 50
- Location
- North Carolina
No one is talking much about Trask, but I believe he has first round talent. Should Miami pick him up to push Tua? He already has a stronger arm, plus he had a great year at Florida last year. He could be a great value pick if he's there in the second round.
6'5" 240lbs. Great size and height.
Comp. 69%, 4,283 yards passing, 43 TD's, 8 INT's, in 12 games last year.
6'5" 240lbs. Great size and height.
Comp. 69%, 4,283 yards passing, 43 TD's, 8 INT's, in 12 games last year.