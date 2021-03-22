 If Kyle Trask is there in the second round | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

If Kyle Trask is there in the second round

miamolina

miamolina

Rookie
Joined
Sep 24, 2019
Messages
59
Reaction score
28
Age
50
Location
North Carolina
No one is talking much about Trask, but I believe he has first round talent. Should Miami pick him up to push Tua? He already has a stronger arm, plus he had a great year at Florida last year. He could be a great value pick if he's there in the second round.

6'5" 240lbs. Great size and height.
Comp. 69%, 4,283 yards passing, 43 TD's, 8 INT's, in 12 games last year.
 
goonies

goonies

Second String
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
1,864
Reaction score
480
Location
Miami,FL
As a backup plan why not, you can never have enough good QBs. If he’s there at our 3rd round pick they should, the kid has talent.
 
G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
289
Reaction score
179
Maybe on day 3. We need starters in the first 2 rounds and guys who will push starters in rounds 3 and 4.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,996
Reaction score
2,683
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
I just did a mock and got Trask. I think he's a little bit overlooked with all the Lawrence, Wilson and Fields hoopla. I'm a fan of his game.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,491
Reaction score
7,948
I like the idea of a mid-round quarterback to groom behind Tua.

I know some fans want Miami to draft Wilson or Fields, but I'm in the building talent around Tua group. I believe he as what it takes and that premium pick could be used on a player who could help Tua reach his potential.

That said, Ive always been concerned about Tua's injury history. Hopefully, it won't be an issue in the NFL. But having a solid backup just makes sense.

As to Trask, I really like him. Mills in the 3rd round could be a nice pickup for Miami as well and maybe a more likely scenario.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,139
Reaction score
15,355
Just pray someone really loves him and we can trade down and get out-of-whack compensation because it's a QB.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
6,538
Reaction score
9,555
I've taken him in a number of mocks, generally in the third, though honestly, I think he goes before that.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,940
Reaction score
1,381
miamolina said:
No one is talking much about Trask, but I believe he has first round talent. Should Miami pick him up to push Tua? He already has a stronger arm, plus he had a great year at Florida last year. He could be a great value pick if he's there in the second round.

6'5" 240lbs. Great size and height.
Comp. 69%, 4,283 yards passing, 43 TD's, 8 INT's, in 12 games last year.
Click to expand...
Honestly, if we trade back and end up with 5 picks in the first 2 rounds, I wouldn’t be opposed to it.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,139
Reaction score
1,814
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Don't think I would use a 2nd on him, but if he falls to the third, there is definitely a case for it. Still don't think it happens with the Brissett signing. Flores wants a veteran backup as he has shown and I cant imagine we will be carrying 3 QBs on gameday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom