If we drafted Pitts at 6...

yolli71

yolli71

Sep 24, 2010
311
127
Washington, DC
...would we even need to draft a WR?

I'm assuming Miami would run 12 personnel most of the time, so you're looking at Pitts, Gesicki, RB , Parker, and Fuller. You'd also have Bowden, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, etc., as backups. Is there really a need to draft a WR?

If we picked Pitts (assuming he's available), then you just need a RB and that's it for the O (unless you want to also go OL like C or T).

So you could possibly do:

1. Pitts
1a. (Trade down into the 20s and pick up a 3rd rounder) - Z. Collins
2. C. Humphrey
2b. C. Basham
3. J. Holland (I personally would like to get another nickel or S)
3b. K. Gainwell / T. Sermon / K. Herbert

There are lots of other variations of course, but taking Pitts allows you to not focus on WR I would think.
 
D

DZimmer000

Aug 9, 2005
2,052
1,754
I won’t argue with your logic here. Although, I’d like to see who drops to us in the 2nd round. I’m not sold on Basham to be honest.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Jun 2, 2004
19,696
4,814
Weeki Wachee, Florida
I would take another in day 2....Another speed receiver to go with Fuller. I consider Pitts a Megatron receiver...he can do it all!
 
Mach2

Mach2

Jun 10, 2018
10,634
18,861
56
Boynton Bch, Fl
I think we still need to take a WR, probably one of the (percieved) second tier guys.

We have to look beyond just this year.
 
A

arge13

Apr 23, 2010
67
95
I could get on board with that no problem. 12 personnel would be tough to defend with those particular names, but even more so if we drafted our back at 1b. Preferably after a slight trade down.
 
P

phinfan40353

Feb 13, 2008
2,236
1,125
We need to address pass rush at some point in the first 2 or 3 rounds.

In my opinion, we need WEAPONS. We really can't go wrong with Pitts, RB and WR in the top of the draft.

If we don't go Pitts, I would supplement with an additional WR. Pitts is the only TE in the equation for me.

I'm still amazed how our fans do not appreciate the opportunity to grab a premium TE prospect. TE's have been feasting on our D for decades. We don't seem to see the pressure a great TE puts on a D.

For me, Tua's strength as a passer is going to be working the middle of the field, the sidelines and the occasional speed/deep ball.

His strengths are accuracy and ball placement. Adding one of the largest catch radius' in the game in the middle of the field is a great formula for success for Tua.

Our current TE's, Pitts, N Harris and big bodied WR to go along with our current WRs would prove very complimentary to Tua's strengths.


Tua's offense needs to focus on the middle of field with precise route running on the sidelines. You need TE's that can win the 50/50 balls and be able to catch in traffic.

With Gaskin complimenting Harris, we would have the additional pass catchers coming out of the backfield along with Harris being able to get short yardage.


Tua is a distributor. Flood the middle of the field with options and Tua will shine.
 
yolli71

yolli71

Sep 24, 2010
311
127
Washington, DC
I thought about this too. You could trade down into the 20s and still presumably still get Etienne or J. Williams. I would love to have Etienne due to his homerun potential, but my guess is that Miami would prefer the bigger back (Williams).

Could you imagine lining up:

WR: Fuller / Parker
TE: Pitts / Gesicki
RB: Etienne

The O would have some explosive playmakers along with several matchup advantages.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Sep 23, 2016
1,657
1,808
I’m smoking that good oowee cuz I’d like 2 pass catchers in round 1 alone.

I mean if Waddle miraculously falls and I get Pitts & Waddle... I will apologize to my ex-wife for all the times she was never ever right.
 
R

Russ57

Apr 16, 2017
580
661
I'll just say this. If your TE's and RB's can't pass block you have a recipe for disaster. This applies no matter how well they can pass catch.

There is a reason why the top paid TE's can block and the top rated "move TE's" are paid a good deal less.
 
T

TheRevoltingBlob

Apr 11, 2020
726
1,684
35
Florida
I don't really disagree. But Waller is a terrible blocker and is going to get paid.

Also, Pitts was a lanky 235 his soph year and clearly improved as a blocker after gaining 10 lbs. He's still not good tho.

But he's only 20 years old. I don't see why we are assuming he can't keep adding weight and strength to that frame and continue getting better.
 
marino13zach54

marino13zach54

Sep 23, 2016
1,657
1,808
Great post, dude.

You’re so freakin right on TE. I would love to see if Mahomes would be as great as he is if Kelce doesn’t bail him out every other 3 plays. Of course Homes would still be a beast but y’all get my point.

I’d line up Pitts EVERY where. E.v.e.r.y where. Hell, I’d let him run the wild cat.

You know why his last name is Pitts? Cuz it’s the pitts to gameplan for him.
 
