If we drafted Pitts at 6...

...would we even need to draft a WR?
I'm assuming Miami would run 12 personnel most of the time, so you're looking at Pitts, Gesicki, RB , Parker, and Fuller. You'd also have Bowden, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams, etc., as backups. Is there really a need to draft a WR?
If we picked Pitts (assuming he's available), then you just need a RB and that's it for the O (unless you want to also go OL like C or T).
So you could possibly do:
1. Pitts
1a. (Trade down into the 20s and pick up a 3rd rounder) - Z. Collins
2. C. Humphrey
2b. C. Basham
3. J. Holland (I personally would like to get another nickel or S)
3b. K. Gainwell / T. Sermon / K. Herbert
There are lots of other variations of course, but taking Pitts allows you to not focus on WR I would think.
