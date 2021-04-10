If we drafted Pitts at 6...

We need to address pass rush at some point in the first 2 or 3 rounds.



In my opinion, we need WEAPONS. We really can't go wrong with Pitts, RB and WR in the top of the draft.



If we don't go Pitts, I would supplement with an additional WR. Pitts is the only TE in the equation for me.



I'm still amazed how our fans do not appreciate the opportunity to grab a premium TE prospect. TE's have been feasting on our D for decades. We don't seem to see the pressure a great TE puts on a D.



For me, Tua's strength as a passer is going to be working the middle of the field, the sidelines and the occasional speed/deep ball.



His strengths are accuracy and ball placement. Adding one of the largest catch radius' in the game in the middle of the field is a great formula for success for Tua.



Our current TE's, Pitts, N Harris and big bodied WR to go along with our current WRs would prove very complimentary to Tua's strengths.





Tua's offense needs to focus on the middle of field with precise route running on the sidelines. You need TE's that can win the 50/50 balls and be able to catch in traffic.



With Gaskin complimenting Harris, we would have the additional pass catchers coming out of the backfield along with Harris being able to get short yardage.





Tua is a distributor. Flood the middle of the field with options and Tua will shine.