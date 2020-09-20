Igbinoghene question/McCain

OmegaPhinsFan

Strategy-wise why didn’t Miami switch him off Diggs? And is Miami alternating McCain and Jones at safety? Seems McCain has same issues on deep ball
 
Sirspud

The coaching staff decides what it wants to do and sticks with it. I'm not sure Flores has used a defensive player right since he was a Patriot.
 
Bartowboy

Igbo was constantly burned today. It kills me, why is your number 1 CB not covering their number WR. Just doesn’t make sense.
 
Swollcolb

Athletic wise Igbo matched up best with Diggs, a lot of the plays he was actually in pretty decent coverage. 1) Diggs is big time and 2) Igbo is still the youngest player in nfl he’s gonna have these games. The more concerning thing for me is the fact that Bills ran same crosser man beater over the middle of the field like 10 times and torched us. I really wish we would run a little more zone mixed in because it made us way too predictable Bills gameplan took advantage and probably was the difference in the game
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

DIggs is an extremely good player, poor Noah was handed one hell of a tough job in what was basically his first start.

As for McCain? Well I have never bought into him at CB or S
 
'Deep

Idt, X is anywhere close to 100%. Igby definitely got his initiation today and that's fine. A great receiver schooled him. Every CB that's ever played gets torched, we all know that.
 
ThePeopleShow13

'Deep said:
Idt, X is anywhere close to 100%. Igby definitely got his initiation today and that's fine. A great receiver schooled him. Every CB that's ever played gets torched, we all know that.
I remember when Randy Moss torched Revis so bad that he had to fake an injury. That no look TD catch that earned him a 100 spectacular catch in Madden was brutal.
 
