Igbinoghene question/McCain

Athletic wise Igbo matched up best with Diggs, a lot of the plays he was actually in pretty decent coverage. 1) Diggs is big time and 2) Igbo is still the youngest player in nfl he’s gonna have these games. The more concerning thing for me is the fact that Bills ran same crosser man beater over the middle of the field like 10 times and torched us. I really wish we would run a little more zone mixed in because it made us way too predictable Bills gameplan took advantage and probably was the difference in the game