 I’m getting old. And I miss Jim Mandich. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I’m getting old. And I miss Jim Mandich.

DolphinDevil28

DolphinDevil28

I like boobs.
Club Member
Joined
May 3, 2003
Messages
14,033
Reaction score
360
Age
37
Location
Baton Rouge, LA
You obviously know the John Anderson song Straight Tequila Night.

I have those. But they are Dan Marino nights. I watch old games and highlights and everyone just needs to leave me the **** alone.

But tonight it just rang true, watching those old games, how much I miss “Aaalriiiiiiight Miamiiiii!” That classic voice inflection. His perfect nuance calling a big play.

Rest well Mad dog. We miss you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom