I’m getting old. And I miss Jim Mandich.

You obviously know the John Anderson song Straight Tequila Night.



I have those. But they are Dan Marino nights. I watch old games and highlights and everyone just needs to leave me the **** alone.



But tonight it just rang true, watching those old games, how much I miss “Aaalriiiiiiight Miamiiiii!” That classic voice inflection. His perfect nuance calling a big play.



Rest well Mad dog. We miss you.