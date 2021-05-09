I’m getting old. And I miss Jim Mandich.

DolphinDevil28
I like boobs.
Club Member
- Joined
- May 3, 2003
- Messages
- 14,033
- Reaction score
- 360
- Age
- 37
- Location
- Baton Rouge, LA
You obviously know the John Anderson song Straight Tequila Night.
I have those. But they are Dan Marino nights. I watch old games and highlights and everyone just needs to leave me the **** alone.
But tonight it just rang true, watching those old games, how much I miss “Aaalriiiiiiight Miamiiiii!” That classic voice inflection. His perfect nuance calling a big play.
Rest well Mad dog. We miss you.
I have those. But they are Dan Marino nights. I watch old games and highlights and everyone just needs to leave me the **** alone.
But tonight it just rang true, watching those old games, how much I miss “Aaalriiiiiiight Miamiiiii!” That classic voice inflection. His perfect nuance calling a big play.
Rest well Mad dog. We miss you.