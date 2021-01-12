IMHO.. We need Fitz back for 2021

I have been somewhat sour on our QB situation all season, felt like Tua should have rolled from day one or have stuck with Fitz when he got hot mid season. Now that its over, and there's been time to digest it all I think the healthiest thing for Tua's development is having Fitz as his backup next year. Tua wouldn't heap praise on Fitz like he does just because they play for the same NFL team. There is some actual mentoring that is happening. If Fitz can sprinkle his magic dust on Tua he will be outdoing Josh Allen's completion percentage in his year 3. I really believe that. I think you could offer him 1 year 5 million and he would probably take it. I don't think drafting a QB is a good call, which I have seen bounced around on here. I don't think trading Tua is a good call either. I feel like this year Fitz fully accepted the backup role in stride and even got another start down the stretch.



Where would Fitz theoretically leave to be a starter? What other teams would roll with him going into 2021? I don't really know. If he stays on with Miami he will likely get into some games, even if its just late game because we are torching teams, and from week 13 on since we will be 12-0 next year at that point.