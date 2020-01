not even a full year out from trade. Even the analysts say the most obvious **** when this comes up - and I suppose for good reason.



"You aren't going to be able to judge winners and losers here for 3 years."



Yet I see people here using insane hindsight. At the time of the trade, it was universally lauded by the media as a huge win for Miami. They took a chance on a guy with high potential and they paid a much lower price for it than expected - Arizona even admitted they bungled the whole trade due to timing.



Cant have it both ways, guys. Im skeptical of Grier myself, but in terms of value and resource allocation, the dude is great at stretching out a "pick" (getting the most value for his picks).