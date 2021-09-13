Interesting stat

One game. That's all this season has been. One game. So let's see what happens.



Don't get me wrong, TUA may or may not ever be the guy, but I do know this:



If he doesn't prove to be "the guy" at QB, we have the assets to get one early in the draft next year, who may or may not be the guy.



....and I also know this:



Deshaun Watson would be more than capable of being that guy, if he could keep his D*** in his pants or whatever he did to those ladies at the massage parlors so I wouldn't want him even if he was able to play and be cleared..which could happen this year or next or two years or three years from now..he's young but I wouldn't touch him with a ten foot pole right now, and the asking price of 6 combined draft picks, players..ain't worth it with his status unknown.