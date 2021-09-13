Interesting stat

ChambersWI
Going Ghost
I honestly wouldn’t have guessed any of that at first. However I do remember a lot of quick, short dump offs to WIDE OPEN backs and tight ends. So perhaps that skewed the numbers?
Doesn’t matter where he threw, it was under pressure and his passes were on the moneyJones played like a statue he threw a lot to the backs underneath
I made this point earlier that Mac Jones is going to get a lot of contact in t picket he was hit hard a few times and it will count as the season progresses - Tua got hit 4 times but he was under duress more and I think he can handle his way around the pocket
I saw a bend not break D from MD - they gave up the soft dunk and dunk - and are fortunate to get the TOs
Not all. But a good amount for a first start ever, rookie QB. I get it.Doesn’t matter where he threw, it was under pressure and his passes were on the money
If Tua played on the Pats and Mac played for the Dolphins this past Sunday do you honestly believe Mac would have shown the same amount of poise with this OL?Unfortunately, Mac showed a lot of poise and show he is more NFL ready than our QB.
mac jones also missed more open receivers than tua did too.. trent green pointed out the throws that jones missed tooUnfortunately, Mac showed a lot of poise and show he is more NFL ready than our QB.
That's true, too. I have to agree. I mean; they lost their starting Tackle and backup Tackle and down to their third tackle..still protected pretty good..our OL leaves much to be desired, so far. Let's see what happens when Austin Jax gets back, cause the ND rook got worked!If Tua played on the Pats and Mac played for the Dolphins this past Sunday do you honestly believe Mac would have shown the same amount of poise with this OL?
Yah his RBs turned and faced him and the ball was there - he took some shots - the contact is what I am talking about 8-10 hits a game over 17 gamesDoesn’t matter where he threw, it was under pressure and his passes were on the money
Actually Lawrence would look great on the Pats..haha..they're a way better team (and NFL coach, as we know) than the Jags..Not all. But a good amount for a first start ever, rookie QB. I get it.
But let's not 'crown him' yet...or is it "gold jacket" him.
He looked great.
Lawrence threw three picks.
Is that to say Mac is a better QB based on one start? Erm. Lol...
I can see why he was compared to Brady if one game is indicative..not to say he's gonna win 6 Super Bowls much less one..but he sure loves the dink/dunk to RB's and TE's and short to WR's..barely went vertical..but um..that's what Brady was his last few years with the Pats..some Super Bowl winning years..but idk man..Mac is good but Mac is the most game read QB in this past years draft..and went to the best team beyond maybe Trey Lance who has a QB in front of him blocking his way, more or less, atm..but we'll see.Yah his RBs turned and faced him and the ball was there - he took some shots - the contact is what I am talking about 8-10 hits a game over 17 games
That is not a recipe to win