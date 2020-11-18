Is Ahmed the answer at RB?

artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Once defences consistently get off the 8 men in box routine our rbs, whoever it is should get some bigger plays.Tua should make this happen eventually.
 
AvogadrosNumber

Scout Team
Salvon and Gaskins can form a solid committee for us down the stretch with Breida sprinkled in. It might be good enough till reinforcements come next year ... this year we need a bruiser that can break tackles for 4-5 yards a pop which this roster obviously doesn’t have
 
EverybodysDointhePhish

Rookie
AvogadrosNumber said:
Salvon and Gaskins can form a solid committee for us down the stretch with Breida sprinkled in. It might be good enough till reinforcements come next year ... this year we need a bruiser that can break tackles for 4-5 yards a pop which this roster obviously doesn’t have
Did Ajayi’s knees fully give out? He’s still 27...and like you said bruiser who can break tackles is exactly what we need.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
EverybodysDointhePhish said:
Did Ajayi’s knees fully give out? He’s still 27...and like you said bruiser who can break tackles is exactly what we need.
Ajayi was a flash in the pan, who has bad knees and was extremely inconsistent. Not to mention he has an overrated belief of himself. Hence why he is out of the league.
 
