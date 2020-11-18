Is Ahmed the answer at RB?

Is Salvon Ahmed the Dolphins answer at RB? - Aqua Thirteen
With Myles Gaskin placed on IR prior to the Dolphins week 9 trip to Arizona, little know Salvon Ahmed was given the bulk of the ruling back duties. He
Did Ajayi’s knees fully give out? He’s still 27...and like you said bruiser who can break tackles is exactly what we need.Salvon and Gaskins can form a solid committee for us down the stretch with Breida sprinkled in. It might be good enough till reinforcements come next year ... this year we need a bruiser that can break tackles for 4-5 yards a pop which this roster obviously doesn’t have
Ajayi was a flash in the pan, who has bad knees and was extremely inconsistent. Not to mention he has an overrated belief of himself. Hence why he is out of the league.Did Ajayi’s knees fully give out? He’s still 27...and like you said bruiser who can break tackles is exactly what we need.