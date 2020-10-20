Is our OL good at pass protection as we think we are?

The concern here is our OL pass blocking more a reflection of how fast Fitz got rid of the ball than the Big Uglies doing a better job up front so far this year? Apparently, a statistic is out there about how little time Fitz has had to throw the ball compared to other OL line play from other teams and that we rank somewhere at the bottom with respect to giving our QB time to throw. With Aaron Donald coming in, this could be a really dangerous situation for Tua to make his first start in. I saw Aaron Donald Rag-doll a big Josh Allen a couple of weeks ago. He could end up throwing our little QB into the stands five rows deep! We also will have two rookie linemen protecting his blindside.



I know we have a favorable schedule coming up in November and we can give the team and Tua two weeks to get ready for his first start. I just hope Aaron Donald doesn't kill him beforehand!

But I do understand that we really do need to see what we have here in Tua. And I know the future has to come sooner than later if the team wants to make a serious run as a playoff team next year. But Damn! Aaron Donald is like the Prince of Darkness in this league!! I keep having this recurring thought from Rocky III about Aaron Donald when asked about a prediction for Tua' first start: "Prediction: Pain"

LOL