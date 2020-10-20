Is our OL good at pass protection as we think we are?

The concern here is our OL pass blocking more a reflection of how fast Fitz got rid of the ball than the Big Uglies doing a better job up front so far this year? Apparently, a statistic is out there about how little time Fitz has had to throw the ball compared to other OL line play from other teams and that we rank somewhere at the bottom with respect to giving our QB time to throw. With Aaron Donald coming in, this could be a really dangerous situation for Tua to make his first start in. I saw Aaron Donald Rag-doll a big Josh Allen a couple of weeks ago. He could end up throwing our little QB into the stands five rows deep! We also will have two rookie linemen protecting his blindside.

I know we have a favorable schedule coming up in November and we can give the team and Tua two weeks to get ready for his first start. I just hope Aaron Donald doesn't kill him beforehand!
But I do understand that we really do need to see what we have here in Tua. And I know the future has to come sooner than later if the team wants to make a serious run as a playoff team next year. But Damn! Aaron Donald is like the Prince of Darkness in this league!! I keep having this recurring thought from Rocky III about Aaron Donald when asked about a prediction for Tua' first start: "Prediction: Pain"
LOL
 
I think we have potential but far from good+, hopefully with experience and time we grow into an above avg line. Tua will have to make plays under duress as did Fitz on occasion.
 
Hopefully he has been taught about self preservation. He can’t hold it in the NFL.
 
Is our OL elite? No. Is our OL the mess advanced metrics make us out to be? No.

Look ive watched us struggle to put an OL together since 2013. I've seen OL get flat out beat and OL run into each other. I have seen awful ol play.

Our OL is not awful.
 
But you have to remember the Dolphins D-line destroyed the Niners O-line but that same Niners O-line held Aaron Donald in check. So hopefully the Dolphins can find a way to do the same. They need to come up with a good scheme against Aaron Donald.
 
Tua has one of the quickest releases out there. It Fitz can get it out quick enough, Tua certainly can.
 
You can't worry about that because Tua will have to face great D-linemen throughout his career. There is no avoiding it. He just has to play and not worry about it. You can't hide him forever.
 

I can only go by what my eyes tell me. The QB has more time to throw than when Tannehill was here or last year and it isn’t even close. I don’t care what next gen stat someone feeds us. Fitz has all day and when he doesn’t there is room to slide around. He’s been sacked less than any fins QB since Dan Marino I think. The pass pro is good. And it only will look better / get better w a more dynamic athlete under center. We seem to have hit on some good linemen in the draft. These guys are no Dallas Turner, Billy Thomas types. That’s for sure.
 
Yeah it seems complete breakdowns in protection is down this year.
 
