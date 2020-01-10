Is there a player that's growing on you?

Is there a player that a month or two ago you didn't like or were just luke warm on them but the close you look at them the more intrigued you become? For example I would say my interest in Jacob Eason has grown in recent weeks the closer I look at him, If you're looking for the next Tob Brady, Peyton Manning or Drew Breees than Eason might not be your guy. However, the closer I look at him the more I see a young Ben Rothlisberger, not in the all-time grat conversation but more than good enough to get you wins in the right offense.
 
