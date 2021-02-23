 Isaiah Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Isaiah Wilson

G

GeauxFins2020

Club Member
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
213
Reaction score
188
Age
55
Location
Near Tampa
He and Tennessee seem to be headed for a divorce. I'd offer TN a 2022 6th rounder (could become a 4th if he makes 2022 roster every game).

I would immediately put him on NFI list (we don't pay him) and see if different environment and coaching can get this kid right. He's 23. Hes massive. He's physically gifted.

If he pans out, he's a steal. If not, it cost a 6th rounder for top end talent.
8b88f6bc4923c6af9630c712907c9a8c_Isaiah%20Wilson.png

ISAIAH WILSON​

OT, Georgia

  • CONF SEC - East
  • JERSEY #79
  • CLASS RS Sophomore
  • HT 6'7"
  • DOB --March 1998
  • WT 340 lbs

ANALYST'S REPORTS​

  • PROS: Massive dude with some explosive movement skills that aren’t expected. Tall, long and broad. He’s 350-pounds but there isn’t that much bad weight on his frame. There are some technical improvements needed but Wilson is simply a lot to get around for pass rushers. Has all the power necessary to move opponents against their will and generate vertical push in the run game. Has impressive range and he’s pretty consistent connecting with moving targets in space. Punches are devastating when he lands them are it’s game over for opponents. Once his hands are fit, the rep is over. Easily uproots and turns opponents to widen lanes in the run game. Has shown steady improvements in pass protection and his blend of length and footwork is an exciting foundation for him to build upon. Has some exciting moments on tape of framing twitchy rushers and setting up roadblocks up the arc that they simply cannot get around.
    CONS: Highly inconsistent with his hands. Has to develop better timing, placement and variance with his strikes. Gets outreached way too frequently for an offensive tackle with 35.5” arms. Has some tightness in his lowers that present challenges when he has to redirect and pivot. Awareness in pass protection is inconsistent, particularly when passing off rushers. Base has a tendency to narrow and rob himself of power and balance. Footwork in pass protection in terms of reaching set points is under construction.
    BEST TRAIT - Length, Power
    WORST TRAIT - Technique
    RED FLAGS - None
    An all-everything recruit, Isaiah Wilson started for two seasons at Georgia before declaring for the NFL draft. An impressive blend of size, mobility and power, Wilson has some dominant reps on tape as both a run blocker and pass blocker where his traits simply allow him to take over. With that said, honing in on the technical side of the game to maximize his rare physical gifts is critical for him to reach his ceiling at the next level. There are notable concerns with his hands and feet that need to improve but nothing is unfixable and his foundation over unteachable traits are the appeal here. Wilson has an extremely high ceiling but development is needed. He’s a scheme-versatile blocker that projects best to the right side.






artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,396
Reaction score
3,961
Definitely worth a sniff but would have to be careful for sure, he may be a huge dick but quite a player
 
HollowBeast

HollowBeast

Rookie
Joined
Apr 17, 2018
Messages
84
Reaction score
143
Age
59
Location
Black Hills
Would getting him and and put him with Solomon Kindley old Georgia teammates. same o line history’s , show him the way to act ?
 
G

gregorygrant83

Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,973
Reaction score
4,274
Even with his issues I think it would take a lot more than a 2022 6th round pick to acquire a player selected in round 1 in 2020. I would guess that Miami researched him some when they were scouting Kindley. If Miami were to trade back and pick up a few more draft picks I would consider shiping one off for Wilson. Having Jackson, Wilson, Kindley, Hunt and a rookie center in the mix would give the team some youth up front.
 
Last edited:
hoops

hoops

Tua time!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
68,560
Reaction score
21,531
Location
richmond va
gregorygrant83 said:
Even with his issues I think it would take a lot more than a 2022 6th round pick to acquire a player selected in round 1 in 2020. I would guess that Miami researched him some when they were scouting Kindley. If Miami were to trade back and pick up a few more draft picks I would consider shiping one off for Wilson. Jackson, Wilson, Kindley, Hunt and a rookie center would give the team some youth up front.
Click to expand...

I don’t. Wait it out he will probably be cut. If you want to kick the tires. Dudes got sloppy tackle tape.

I say keep it out of the lockerroom period
 
