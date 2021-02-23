ISAIAH WILSON​

GeauxFins2020
He and Tennessee seem to be headed for a divorce. I'd offer TN a 2022 6th rounder (could become a 4th if he makes 2022 roster every game).
I would immediately put him on NFI list (we don't pay him) and see if different environment and coaching can get this kid right. He's 23. Hes massive. He's physically gifted.
If he pans out, he's a steal. If not, it cost a 6th rounder for top end talent.


ISAIAH WILSONOT, Georgia
- CONF SEC - East
- JERSEY #79
- CLASS RS Sophomore
- HT 6'7"
- DOB --March 1998
- WT 340 lbs
ANALYST'S REPORTS
- PROS: Massive dude with some explosive movement skills that aren’t expected. Tall, long and broad. He’s 350-pounds but there isn’t that much bad weight on his frame. There are some technical improvements needed but Wilson is simply a lot to get around for pass rushers. Has all the power necessary to move opponents against their will and generate vertical push in the run game. Has impressive range and he’s pretty consistent connecting with moving targets in space. Punches are devastating when he lands them are it’s game over for opponents. Once his hands are fit, the rep is over. Easily uproots and turns opponents to widen lanes in the run game. Has shown steady improvements in pass protection and his blend of length and footwork is an exciting foundation for him to build upon. Has some exciting moments on tape of framing twitchy rushers and setting up roadblocks up the arc that they simply cannot get around.
CONS: Highly inconsistent with his hands. Has to develop better timing, placement and variance with his strikes. Gets outreached way too frequently for an offensive tackle with 35.5” arms. Has some tightness in his lowers that present challenges when he has to redirect and pivot. Awareness in pass protection is inconsistent, particularly when passing off rushers. Base has a tendency to narrow and rob himself of power and balance. Footwork in pass protection in terms of reaching set points is under construction.
BEST TRAIT - Length, Power
WORST TRAIT - Technique
RED FLAGS - None
An all-everything recruit, Isaiah Wilson started for two seasons at Georgia before declaring for the NFL draft. An impressive blend of size, mobility and power, Wilson has some dominant reps on tape as both a run blocker and pass blocker where his traits simply allow him to take over. With that said, honing in on the technical side of the game to maximize his rare physical gifts is critical for him to reach his ceiling at the next level. There are notable concerns with his hands and feet that need to improve but nothing is unfixable and his foundation over unteachable traits are the appeal here. Wilson has an extremely high ceiling but development is needed. He’s a scheme-versatile blocker that projects best to the right side.