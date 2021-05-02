It’s all up to Tua!

SCOTTY said: I can't wait until Tua lights shiz up. Then there will be an automatic time out on here for all the doubters Click to expand...

The kid is going to be fine. Playing that first year when he really wasn't supposed to, imo, will do him a world of good coming into his second year. In some ways, I'm happy he didn't have an unbelievable level of success. The reason for it sets up a trajectory like his first go at Dilfer's Elite 12 camp where apparently he wasn't crazy good. So what did he do? Go home, with his Dad's help, and others worked his butt off and came back to that camp an absolute animal...That's the way the story is told.Thus taking that as the model, i know he's working his butt off after what happened year 1, and i fully expect him along with the added weapons to be a much improved Qb.In the words of a former Jet..."Can't Wait!!"