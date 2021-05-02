It’s all up to Tua!

Templar Knight
Rookie
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2021
- Messages
- 15
- Reaction score
- 15
- Age
- 56
- Location
- North Carolina
Doesn’t matter how talented the team is, if Tua doesn’t start showing the ability to take over a game! whats Your opinions finheaven?
Team talent matters greatly.Doesn’t matter how talented the team is, if Tua doesn’t start showing the ability to take over a game! whats Your opinions finheaven?
Doesn’t matter how talented the team is, if Tua doesn’t start showing the ability to take over a game! whats Your opinions finheaven?
Hmmm.......Doesn’t matter how talented the team is, if Tua doesn’t start showing the ability to take over a game! whats Your opinions finheaven?
AbsodamlutelyHard to take over games when your throwing to Hollins, Ford and Perry.
Doesn’t matter how talented the team is, if Tua doesn’t start showing the ability to take over a game! whats Your opinions finheaven?
It's coming, brother!I can't wait until Tua lights shiz up. Then there will be an automatic time out on here for all the doubters
I can't wait until Tua lights shiz up. Then there will be an automatic time out on here for all the doubters