 It’s all up to Tua! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

It’s all up to Tua!

We had a QB who had the ability to take over a game back in the day. My opinion is that one player can only do so much without help. If it doesn't matter how talented the team is Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson, and the corpse of Broncos Peyton Manning would not have won a SB.
 
Templar Knight said:
Doesn’t matter how talented the team is, if Tua doesn’t start showing the ability to take over a game! whats Your opinions finheaven?
Erm he already started doing that last year, did you watch Cards, KC, Pats, Chargers, Bengals games ? Now he has a little more talent, still no top level running back and a very young line though who need to get better.
 
I think the bottom line is that as long as our offensive line comes together and we don't have our receivers out weekly, Tua has no excuses for this year and all he needs to succeed.

I'm not his biggest fan but I love that we are giving him weapons to show one way or another.

Hoping he has a big year.
 
Hmmm.......

I think it does matter. What good is one without the other? What's the alternative? Wait until we see if Tua is good, before building the team?

I do get your point that Tua taking a big step forward is key, but building the rest of the team isn't mutually exclusive, or optional.

If, parish the thought, Tua flames, the team will still be good enough to plug in another QB without another ground up rebuild.
 
I'm a believer in Tua, that said though, I expect a step up this year with more quality around him, a playbook built for him, and a proper preseason.
 
The kid is going to be fine. Playing that first year when he really wasn't supposed to, imo, will do him a world of good coming into his second year. In some ways, I'm happy he didn't have an unbelievable level of success. The reason for it sets up a trajectory like his first go at Dilfer's Elite 12 camp where apparently he wasn't crazy good. So what did he do? Go home, with his Dad's help, and others worked his butt off and came back to that camp an absolute animal...That's the way the story is told.

Thus taking that as the model, i know he's working his butt off after what happened year 1, and i fully expect him along with the added weapons to be a much improved Qb.

In the words of a former Jet..."Can't Wait!!"
 
