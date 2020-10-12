Jakeem Grant Return Issues

I like Grant as a player. Fiery as hell loves to play the game but I feel returning isn't his strong suit. He struggles to get going and is very indecisive with his paths, I understand he's trying to make something happen when there may not be much there though. It seems like he also struggles a bit too often when securing the ball. I think they gotta let someone else get a few shots as a returner and utilize his talents more on offense via end arounds, screens, quick slants etc. Whats everyones take on Grant?