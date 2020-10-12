Jakeem Grant Return Issues

Litecoin Dolphin

Litecoin Dolphin

Rookie
Joined
Jul 13, 2019
Messages
14
Reaction score
8
Location
CryptoLand
I like Grant as a player. Fiery as hell loves to play the game but I feel returning isn't his strong suit. He struggles to get going and is very indecisive with his paths, I understand he's trying to make something happen when there may not be much there though. It seems like he also struggles a bit too often when securing the ball. I think they gotta let someone else get a few shots as a returner and utilize his talents more on offense via end arounds, screens, quick slants etc. Whats everyones take on Grant?
 
jnozag

jnozag

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
999
Reaction score
569
I've defended him for a while now as I've seen him make some good plays. He has the most return TD's in Dolphins history, so I get why he's back there.

But I've seen him muff so many punts (hehe...muff) that I'm done with him. Time to give someone else more snaps.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
65,112
Reaction score
16,202
Location
richmond va
He’s lucky he caught that first punt considering how extended his arms were away from his body on the play. Real lucky.

and if you don’t like backwards fielding attempts inside the 5 that clank off the face mask essentially you aren’t living. Lol
 
