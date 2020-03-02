Jameis Winston Anyone?!

You could do worse than Winston. There's a decent chance half of the top qbs in the 2020 draft will never throw for 5000 yards and 30 tds in a season. Of course they're not likely to throw 30 interceptions either. A fresh start could be good for Winston and he's still fairly young. He has Raider written all over him to me. Seems like the right fit for that franchise. It's going to be interesting to see what his market value is, because he's good enough to get paid and he's bad enough to make you regret paying him