Jameis Winston Anyone?!

Reports suggest he is unlikely to return in Tampa. Who wants a 5,000 yard 30 INT passer who just got LASIK and can now see the scoreboard?

Tua who?
 
Jameis has been squinting since his days at FSU and he got away with a lot of throws there that he doesn't on a pro level. His problem is his decision making and not his eyes.

He's young but the Dolphins would be making an ill advised decision to give him anywhere close to his asking price.
 
I would honestly consider Jameis under this staff if we can't get Tua or Burrow and he comes at a decent rate. He's still fairly young and if you implement a solid running game around him and he doesn't have to throw the ball 30 times a game I can see him being successful.
 
He's way overrated. This guy throws interceptions in his sleep. Please No.
 
You could do worse than Winston. There's a decent chance half of the top qbs in the 2020 draft will never throw for 5000 yards and 30 tds in a season. Of course they're not likely to throw 30 interceptions either. A fresh start could be good for Winston and he's still fairly young. He has Raider written all over him to me. Seems like the right fit for that franchise. It's going to be interesting to see what his market value is, because he's good enough to get paid and he's bad enough to make you regret paying him
 
