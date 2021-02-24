 JAVONTE WILLIAMS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

JAVONTE WILLIAMS

dolphinheel

Starter
As everyone knows, I have been singing his praises all year and believe he is the most NFL ready RB in this draft and an ideal fit for the MD. In full disclosure I’m also a UNC grad so I admit to being a little but of a homer, but this kid is legit. I watched every game he’s played and I have no doubt the impact he will have. We have to get him early in the second if we don’t sign someone like Aaron Jones. Excellent read.

Stanlap

Rookie
From the film I've watched of him the kid runs hard and doesn't seem to take any plays off!! He runs hangry, and can also catch it very well. One of my favorite RB in this draft as well.
Finsup4ever

Active Roster
Love Williams, and would much rather draft him than make a mistake and sign Jones
 
Water Boy
I am not saying Harris won't be a good RB, but I think he is too tall. I prefer RBs with a shorter stockier build so they can get their pads lower and drive through contact. I am not looking for a finesse runner who is a home run threat. I want a grinder who imposes their will, wears the defense down and opens up the offense for our WR and TE.
 
