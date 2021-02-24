2021 NFL Draft: Why Javonte Williams should be your RB1 in this draft class Certain running backs don’t just know how to gain yards after contact; they’re actually emboldened in their playing style by the first attempted tackle. Walter Payton would go out of hi…

As everyone knows, I have been singing his praises all year and believe he is the most NFL ready RB in this draft and an ideal fit for the MD. In full disclosure I’m also a UNC grad so I admit to being a little but of a homer, but this kid is legit. I watched every game he’s played and I have no doubt the impact he will have. We have to get him early in the second if we don’t sign someone like Aaron Jones. Excellent read.