Jerry Schuplunski is going to NY

Phinatic8u
Please football gods, grace us Tua or Trevor
I guess he wasn't getting promoted.
It seems like to me, these coaches want to get the hell out of Miami. Probably as I expected, Flores in over his head as a HC.I never seen some much interest in coaches from a 5 win team
Don't worry, there will be another "everything is AOK" theory in a few moments.Welp. There goes that whole fire your OC theory.
I disagree with everything you think in this postIt seems like to me, these coaches want to get the hell out of Miami. Probably as I expected, Flores in over his head as a HC.
Awesome. Check back in two years, you will eventually.I disagree with everything you think in this post
Don't worry, there will be another "everything is AOK" theory in a few moments.
Might be a little early to judge that. Could easily be the other way around. Seems to me Flores wants to go in another direction on offense...right or wrong. He could have blocked either of these moves and he fired O'Shea. Sounds more to me like he is changing the entire offense with the hiring of Gailey and letting Chan bring in his own guys.It seems like to me, these coaches want to get the hell out of Miami. Probably as I expected, Flores in over his head as a HC.