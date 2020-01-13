Jerry Schuplunski is going to NY

Daytona Fin said: It seems like to me, these coaches want to get the hell out of Miami. Probably as I expected, Flores in over his head as a HC. Click to expand...

Might be a little early to judge that. Could easily be the other way around. Seems to me Flores wants to go in another direction on offense...right or wrong. He could have blocked either of these moves and he fired O'Shea. Sounds more to me like he is changing the entire offense with the hiring of Gailey and letting Chan bring in his own guys.