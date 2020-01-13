Jerry Schuplunski is going to NY

Y

Yessir

Dolfan for Life
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
6,047
Reaction score
1,801
Location
Coral Gables, FL
Is Flores a d1ck to work with or something lol? I don't recall this much turnover in a coaching staff in less than a year.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Starter
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
3,155
Reaction score
2,068
I believe the timing of Flo's hire last year handcuffed him being able to bring in the exact coaches he wanted. This isn't a everything is going to be awesome post. I'm not really keen on gailey but these moves cannot be labeled as Flo is in over his head.
 
Eesti

Eesti

Rookie
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 9, 2008
Messages
4,578
Reaction score
1,808
Location
Saint Petersburg, FL
Daytona Fin said:
It seems like to me, these coaches want to get the hell out of Miami. Probably as I expected, Flores in over his head as a HC.
Click to expand...
Might be a little early to judge that. Could easily be the other way around. Seems to me Flores wants to go in another direction on offense...right or wrong. He could have blocked either of these moves and he fired O'Shea. Sounds more to me like he is changing the entire offense with the hiring of Gailey and letting Chan bring in his own guys.
 
