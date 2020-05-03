Kalen Ballage making Miami Dolphins 2020 roster will be surprising

Dolph N.Fan
Last season the Miami Dolphins believed that Kalen Ballage was the answer, so much so they traded Kenyan Drake. They were wrong.
The future of Kalen Ballage with the Miami Dolphins is one that may not last. In fact, as the Dolphins continue to make off-season moves like trading Charles Harris and cutting Taco Charlton, would it surprise anyone if Ballage was cut before this posts?
Waste of a 4th rd pick.