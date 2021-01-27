 Kyle Pitts is the key | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Kyle Pitts is the key

I think Pitts is the most underrated best pick we could have in the first round . TE as a position translates pretty well to the Pro’s . I also believe many of the reasons good TE’s do fail is related to offensive scheming, QB preference and the inability to make an impact blocking.

There are 3 huge factors in this realization specific to Tua’s development and the development of our pass game moreso than other teams.

1. Given Tua’s strengths in the RPO/bootleg, underneath routes to someone with Pitts ability to create separation would be a god send for progression and production for Tua .

2. Kyle Pitts has the most freakish athletic ability potentially ever seen by a TE, his body control, ability to make catches with his hands and win one on one matchups with anyone is unmatched by any TE prospect that I can think of. This may allow Tua to open up the deep throws, we all know he is capable.


3. If we nab our star WR, Kyle Pitts would completely stretch the field, occupy safeties and open up one on one matchups for a guy like Chase/Smith to be able to work or vice versa ( pick your poison) . Also think more deep throws here

I think it is very reasonable to use a 2022 2nd round pick to move up or package some picks to grab Pitts after selecting chase/smith or potentially trading back and using that ammo to grab say a smith/chase/waddle, Pitts, Humphries.

As for RB, I think you take Williams in the 2nd and never look back.
 
He has improved drastically in his ability to block this past year but I think his other attributes and potential impact for developing this offense is so immense that any slight deficiencies in blocking ability are made up for with his talent. I don't think it's even fair comparing Gesicki and Pitts even if let's say they had relatively comparable skills in blocking (which I don't believe is the case).
 
I wouldn't take Pitts with our 1st first round pick (best need pick is "star" WR). And I doubt Pitts will be available at #18. But if he is available at #18, I wouldn't mind taking him.

I'd even think that running some two TEs sets (with Gesicki) would be a dangerous offensive combination.
 
Right he definitely will not be there at 18 which is why I either think we should package picks from a trade back, 2020 2nd round/3rd round, or 2021 to move up to around 10-13 to grab him.
 
Crazy talk.

Contrary to your statement, TE is one of the more difficult transitions, from college to NFL. Very rarely does a TE come in tear up the league, even the ones that are considered "complete" players.

We already have one of the top recieving TEs in the league. If we were already solid at the other skills, it would be different, but we have far bigger issues than needing another questionable blocker at the position.

I don't dislike Pitts, but I'm not seeing it, unless we have already decided to move on from MG.
 
If we were contemplating a move up from 18 to the 10 - 13 range, my guess is that it wouldn't be for Mr. Pitts.
 
For one thing, if you're really thinking about drafting a TE in the 1st, "Can he block?" is way down the line... You dont draft an all around TE in the 1st, you draft a guy who dominates in the passing game.
 
Haha im not using Gesicki as an excuse to upgrade the position. He had 5 games over 50 yards receiving.
 
I'll say this.... Pitts highlights are the best I've ever seen for a TE prospect
 
Gronk did both that’s why he’s the goat

ideally you draft guys that can do both at a plus grade clip but they are rare

more rare than a flex
 
