Kyle Pitts is the key

I think Pitts is the most underrated best pick we could have in the first round . TE as a position translates pretty well to the Pro’s . I also believe many of the reasons good TE’s do fail is related to offensive scheming, QB preference and the inability to make an impact blocking.



There are 3 huge factors in this realization specific to Tua’s development and the development of our pass game moreso than other teams.



1. Given Tua’s strengths in the RPO/bootleg, underneath routes to someone with Pitts ability to create separation would be a god send for progression and production for Tua .



2. Kyle Pitts has the most freakish athletic ability potentially ever seen by a TE, his body control, ability to make catches with his hands and win one on one matchups with anyone is unmatched by any TE prospect that I can think of. This may allow Tua to open up the deep throws, we all know he is capable.





3. If we nab our star WR, Kyle Pitts would completely stretch the field, occupy safeties and open up one on one matchups for a guy like Chase/Smith to be able to work or vice versa ( pick your poison) . Also think more deep throws here



I think it is very reasonable to use a 2022 2nd round pick to move up or package some picks to grab Pitts after selecting chase/smith or potentially trading back and using that ammo to grab say a smith/chase/waddle, Pitts, Humphries.



As for RB, I think you take Williams in the 2nd and never look back.