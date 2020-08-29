Let me throw a little coldwater on this years expectations

I know a lot of you are really excited to see the Dolphins improve this year, i'm sure a lot of you think they will be a playoff contender and take a large leap forward. I dont agree , and ill tell you why.

First there is the still churning of the roster. The offensive line is completely new and (supposedly) improved. This has been the training camp story ever since Richmond Webb and Keith Sims were drafted together in 1990. I cant remember an offseason when we didnt have a new staff saying how this line was going to be........ Insert superlatives here........

Maybe this year is different but,



Second, This was the worst defense in the league last year, and is now being coached by its 5th different coordinator in 6 years. (Not sure on the accuracy on that but its close.) You could call them the no name defense, but thats an insult to our beloved band of champions. They could be called the nobodys however, because other than Howard who is injury prone at best theres not many guys who have made a name for themselves in this league. They might improve and the scheme may be favorable and this and that, blah blah blah.... you get the point



The Third and biggest obstacle to me is obviously the lack of offseason. There hasnt been any real sweating, hitting or real time to get these guys together and thats a massive problem with a young team still in their NFL Diapers. Throw in a bunch of new coaches, a second year coach , Who really hasnt done anything but beat an aging Pats team in Foxboro, and I see a recipie for 4-12 to maybe 7-9. Thats my thought, id love to see us take a major step forward but I just cant see it this year.