Looks like we’re not ignoring the RB position again

Pay wall makes it impossible to read. Can you post a summary or beginning of the article?
 
Harris, Etienne or Williams. Always watch who they interview. It's a big clue. https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article250843854.html
I think they interviewed Taylor , Dobbins, Swift and Akers last year. I expect they will take a back this year, it can be early in the process or even in the mid rounds. There will be plenty of options and some decent options next year too if for some reason they miss out on some of the bigger names this year. I think once they get the oline ironed out and they're openning holes they will be able to get production from even mid level backs. If the line struggles it won't matter much if you're handing the ball to A grade or C grade backs with no place to run.
 
