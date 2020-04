So- I wasn't the biggest fan of Tua- if anyone here knows where my mind has been all off-season it was on Trevor Lawrence 100%.

I still think Trevor will be a superb QB for some NFL team next year.



My failures when evaluating Tua were getting to know who he is. Now that we have him, I have been doing my homework and watching his Pressers.

High School Highlights etc.



I'm seriously impressed and now understand why so many people were so high on him.

I learned my lesson and digging a little deeper- getting to know the player.



I still hold my breath that he will be the first Saban QB to succeed at the next level.

I'm 100% on board with this kid and am highly optimistic he can be the answer we were looking for,



Stay healthy Tua! I'm a huge fan already bud!