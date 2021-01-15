 Matt Canada offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Matt Canada offense

ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Owner of the Palace of Wisdom
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
17,004
Reaction score
7,033
Location
Harrisburg, PA
Just found a couple quick videos breaking down what Canada liked to do as an OC in college




And here is highlights of the offense against G Tech Canada's year at Pittsburgh (where he was a Broyles Award Finalist)

 
TraderJoe

TraderJoe

FinHeaven VIP
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 8, 2007
Messages
904
Reaction score
587
Location
New Jersey
As impressive was the McDaniel thread this Canada offense seems more in Tua’s wheelhouse with all the shifting and Tua’s ability to read a defense.
 
