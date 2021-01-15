Matt Canada offense

ChambersWI
Just found a couple quick videos breaking down what Canada liked to do as an OC in college
And here is highlights of the offense against G Tech Canada's year at Pittsburgh (where he was a Broyles Award Finalist)
