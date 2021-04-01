Matt Ryan Contract ATL MUST draft QB

Matt Ryan Matt Ryan contract and salary cap details, full contract breakdowns, salaries, signing bonus, roster bonus, dead money, and valuations.

Here are the details of Matt Ryan's contract:I've heard people say that ATL can't release Ryan after next season because the dead cap hit is $40MM. First, that's not true. If they designate him a post June 1 cut, the cap hit is $25MM in '22 and $15.6MM in '23. That's absorbable if your active QB is on a rookie scale deal. If they don't release Ryan after next season his cap hit will beAnd unlike this year, there's no viable option to lower those numbers.After next season the shell game with his salary is over, they will have about $40MM of cap hit left from previous years AND a cash salary of $24MM and $28MM in '22 and '23. I don't know how ATL can absorb those cash salaries in addition to the $40MM of rollover cap hit from that position.Atlanta MUST draft a QB because they have to shed salary after next year and a good free agent QB would be too expensive. Their only route is a rookie deal and absorb the dead cap hit by releasing Ryan as a post June 1 cut after next season.IMO the 1st 4 picks must be QB's (ATL is the only one where people were having questions) and after yesterday, there's no way Cinci tells Burrow he can't have Chase. That means Kyle Pitts is a Dolphin (bittersweet for me because I love Pitts but am also sad to lose out on Smith)