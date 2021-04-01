 Matt Ryan Contract ATL MUST draft QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Matt Ryan Contract ATL MUST draft QB

C

cane77

Club Member
Joined
Feb 1, 2021
Messages
4
Reaction score
2
Age
44
Location
Miami
Here are the details of Matt Ryan's contract:

www.spotrac.com

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan contract and salary cap details, full contract breakdowns, salaries, signing bonus, roster bonus, dead money, and valuations.
www.spotrac.com

I've heard people say that ATL can't release Ryan after next season because the dead cap hit is $40MM. First, that's not true. If they designate him a post June 1 cut, the cap hit is $25MM in '22 and $15.6MM in '23. That's absorbable if your active QB is on a rookie scale deal. If they don't release Ryan after next season his cap hit will be $48.6MM for 2022 and $43.6MM in 2023!!! And unlike this year, there's no viable option to lower those numbers.

After next season the shell game with his salary is over, they will have about $40MM of cap hit left from previous years AND a cash salary of $24MM and $28MM in '22 and '23. I don't know how ATL can absorb those cash salaries in addition to the $40MM of rollover cap hit from that position.

Atlanta MUST draft a QB because they have to shed salary after next year and a good free agent QB would be too expensive. Their only route is a rookie deal and absorb the dead cap hit by releasing Ryan as a post June 1 cut after next season.

IMO the 1st 4 picks must be QB's (ATL is the only one where people were having questions) and after yesterday, there's no way Cinci tells Burrow he can't have Chase. That means Kyle Pitts is a Dolphin (bittersweet for me because I love Pitts but am also sad to lose out on Smith)
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,596
Reaction score
2,039
Location
Georgia
They do not have to draft a QB at #4. The best 3 QBs are all gone. That is reaching.
 
Crzynick25

Crzynick25

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Apr 20, 2003
Messages
1,134
Reaction score
333
Location
Boston
They can extend his contract as well which will reduce is cap hit significally, this topic has been discussed in depth on Moving the Chains with Pat Kirin and Jim Miller on NFL Radio on Sirius. So drafting a QB isnt a forgone conclusion.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,596
Reaction score
2,039
Location
Georgia
They absolutely cannot cut him this year. It would not help their financial situation
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom