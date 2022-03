I think they likely view a few of the young linemen as possibilities moving forward. Most likely, I think Jackson, Eichenberg and maybe a rookie battle it out for a guard spot.



Offensive tackle appears to be a glaring hole. Not sure who falls to 29, but hopefully Miami locks down at least one tackle position in free agency.



Abe Lucas was impressive at the combine. He could be a 2nd round target at RT. Daniel Faalele would be nice to have in the running game.