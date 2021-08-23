 Media reaction to Tua's performance | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Media reaction to Tua's performance

Tua or Death

Tua or Death

I legit don’t understand how Colin went from: Tua is going to revolutionize the QB position in the NFL to he’s not got enough wiggle or a big enough arm or enough athleticism to be anything but a game manager.

It’s been interesting to see him hype Flo so much as we get closer to the season. Colin was suggesting throughout the off-season that Miami should move on from Tua. Instead the team doubled down.

He clearly thinks we’re going to be competitive this year, so you can already see him laying the groundwork for: yeah, Tua is winning games and putting up good stats this year, but that’s because of the HC and the talent around him.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

👍👍

I never care what they say, how they rank, or why they say it. I check them out only want to know the latest trade rumors and such because some of them do have access that we don't have.
That being said, today is slow news day, I give it a whirl.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

I can't entirely agree with Kyle Brandt on the NFL channel's Good Morning Football, where he said that Tua needs to win at least one of our first two games. Yes, I want to win both games, but I want to see why we lost before the media and their knives come out for Tua if we don't. That kind of journalism doesn't make sense to me. There could be a defensive breakdown or a busted play that gives the game away. How would that be Tua's fault? I will be the first to express my disappointment if he fails to rise to the challenge and totally stinks it up. Let's see how he plays first, shall we?
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

I guess I can say that I'm not surprised how hypocritical these guys are in their assessments, as well as always trying to cover their bases. But I'd really like to see a list of all them that predicted Justin Herbert was going to be a superstar in this league, already putting into the same level as Mahomes and Brady gtfoh. Takes like these just reminded me why I don't watch ESPN hardly anymore, it must be nice to have a job that you can just consider a lot of different scenarios to why a team may be successful and run with one of them if it ends up coming to fruition.
 
KBEE

KBEE

danstilldaman said:
I guess I can say that I'm not surprised how hypocritical these guys are in their assessments, as well as always trying to cover their bases. But I'd really like to see a list of all them that predicted Justin Herbert was going to be a superstar in this league, already putting into the same level as Mahomes and Brady gtfoh. Takes like these just reminded me why I don't watch ESPN hardly anymore, it must be nice to have a job that you can just consider a lot of different scenarios to why a team may be successful and run with one of them if it ends up coming to fruition.
Totally agree. The national media is totally down on Tua and overly-hyped on Herbert. Last year was a strange season dealing with covid issues and playing in empty stadiums. Tua had the better record, returning from injury and poor offense weapons/system. Herbert had a losing record, better stats and I guess a worse team/coaching overall. This year it appears both teams have improved and are starting on equal footing. Lets see how this season ends up before we start making a bust for Canton.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

I think those are fair evaluations overall. I'm not ready to crown Herbert as a super star, but he had a great rookie year. At the same time, Herbert clearly had more talent around him than Tua on the offensive side.

The Phil Simms comparison, I can live with. Simms won a lot of games, didn't make mistakes, accurate etc.

Also, agree that Miami has to at least come out 1-1 with the two first games against New England and Buffalo.

Let's see what happens. I can see the narrative changing pretty quickly if Tua has a great season.
 
