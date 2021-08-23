Media reaction to Tua's performance

I can't entirely agree with Kyle Brandt on the NFL channel's Good Morning Football, where he said that Tua needs to win at least one of our first two games. Yes, I want to win both games, but I want to see why we lost before the media and their knives come out for Tua if we don't. That kind of journalism doesn't make sense to me. There could be a defensive breakdown or a busted play that gives the game away. How would that be Tua's fault? I will be the first to express my disappointment if he fails to rise to the challenge and totally stinks it up. Let's see how he plays first, shall we?