Media reaction to Tua's performance

I think those are fair evaluations overall. I'm not ready to crown Herbert as a super star, but he had a great rookie year. At the same time, Herbert clearly had more talent around him than Tua on the offensive side.
The Phil Simms comparison, I can live with. Simms won a lot of games, didn't make mistakes, accurate etc.
Also, agree that Miami has to at least come out 1-1 with the two first games against New England and Buffalo.
Let's see what happens. I can see the narrative changing pretty quickly if Tua has a great season.