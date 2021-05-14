Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ‘on a mission.’ How he’s spending his offseason

MDFINFAN
Hope he doesn't burn himself out trying to please the nay sayers
“I show up at his house super early; we put in work. Little break, then he leaves me at the field and he works some more. Then he goes home and watches film. He’s on a mission. He’s different.”
Hicks said that Tagovailoa has “never really had a full year to actually train and get better. Look at what happened to him the last year and a half and he had pretty good rookie numbers. Peyton Manning his rookie year? Terrible. Josh Allen his rookie year? Terrible.”
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article251153594.html#storylink=cpy
