 Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ‘on a mission.’ How he’s spending his offseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ‘on a mission.’ How he’s spending his offseason

MDFINFAN

MDFINFAN

Reach for the Stars
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 23, 2002
Messages
21,955
Reaction score
667
Age
17
Location
Maryland
Hope he doesn't burn himself out trying to please the nay sayers

“I show up at his house super early; we put in work. Little break, then he leaves me at the field and he works some more. Then he goes home and watches film. He’s on a mission. He’s different.”


Hicks said that Tagovailoa has “never really had a full year to actually train and get better. Look at what happened to him the last year and a half and he had pretty good rookie numbers. Peyton Manning his rookie year? Terrible. Josh Allen his rookie year? Terrible.”


Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article251153594.html#storylink=cpy
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
11,150
Reaction score
19,879
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
ANUFan said:
I get that he’s been putting in this level of work his entire life. Hopefully he’s pacing himself. But yeah not all QBs are like that at all.

Can’t wait to watch this kid for years!
Click to expand...
Actually I doubt that he has been putting in "this level" of work his entire life.

That would be virtually impossible.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,358
Reaction score
25,120
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
How can people dislike this guy or root against him? Did he screw their girlfriends/wives/moms? If so that's pretty impressive given the amount of time he's dedicated to improving his game. Excellent time management.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
11,150
Reaction score
19,879
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
andyahs said:
His entire football life?
Click to expand...
Not sure what you mean.

If you are referring to his time in the NFL, then no, he was not able, for various reasons to do this last year.

If you are referring to him as a collegiate, then no, as a student athlete, he could not have dedicated a majority of his time and focus to playing football as a primary job.

What are you arguing? I'm not saying he hasn't always been a hard worker, just that it would have been impossible for him to put in 10 hr days, every day, before becoming a professional.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom