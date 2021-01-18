Miami Dolphins vs AFC Elite teams

First and foremost I thought this season was a success! The culture has changed and its headed to the right direction in terms of what a team should strive for. However, it looks like Dolphins are still a couple of years of building the team up. Comparing the team to all the AFC playoff teams I still feel there is a significant gap to be considered a playoff team, let alone a championship contendor team. Most can agree that this process will all fall on the shoulders and arms of Tua, but we still need some reinformancements throughout the roster. I believe we have the coaching in place to keep riding this ship towards the promise land.



I guess what Im trying to say in summary is compared to the other AFC teams, we have SO MUCH WORK to catch up. Taking a look at the future of the AFC and their QB's, everyone is young and elite worthy.



Mahomes

Herbert

Burrow

Mayfield

Jackson

Watson

(Lawrence?)

Allen



It is shaping up to be the most competitive side of the NFL that leaves NFC in the dust. I hope that Chris Grier and Brian Flores have a good plan in place to keep this momentum going. I think the 3rd year will be very telling if last year was a fluke or not. The Miami Dolphins QB will obviously be the beacon of how much this team still needs to grow into.



FINS UP!