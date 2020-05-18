Michael Thomas gets pissy with DeVante Parker

I don’t have twitter so correct me if I’m wrong but is Parker talking shvt to Thomas and saying he’s better?

If so...whoa bud, I like the enthusiasm but let’s see you ball out this entire next season.
 
jbyrd850 said:
I don’t have twitter so correct me if I’m wrong but is Parker talking shvt to Thomas and saying he’s better?

If so...whoa bud, I like the enthusiasm but let’s see you ball out this entire next season.
no he said nothing close. He literally wrote "A" on the original IG post amd Thomas caught feelings (as usual)
 
Martel13 said:
no he said nothing close. He literally wrote "A" on the original IG post amd Thomas caught feelings (as usual)
Yes and then proceeded to say he lapped him lol, whatever that means.

No one in the world would take Devante Parker over Michael Thomas except some delusional Dolphins fans and Devante Parker’s mom.

I really hope this is a preface to the coming season for Parker where he just says Fvck you to everyone and destroys every DB in route to 1600 yards and 12 tds but until then he ain’t on Michael Thomas’ level.
 
jbyrd850 said:
Yes and then proceeded to say he lapped him lol, whatever that means.

No one in the world would take Devante Parker over Michael Thomas except some delusional Dolphins fans and Devante Parker’s mom.

I really hope this is a preface to the coming season for Parker where he just says Fvck you to everyone and destroys every DB in route to 1600 yards and 12 tds but until then he ain’t on Michael Thomas’ level.
yeah but Thomas looks soft af in this situation. I agree I hope Devante continues what he started last last year but also let's not forgot one of these guys has a potential ALL TIME great throwing to him. The other has had Ryan Tannehill, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Matt Moore as his QBS
 
jbyrd850 said:
Yes and then proceeded to say he lapped him lol, whatever that means.

No one in the world would take Devante Parker over Michael Thomas except some delusional Dolphins fans and Devante Parker’s mom.

I really hope this is a preface to the coming season for Parker where he just says Fvck you to everyone and destroys every DB in route to 1600 yards and 12 tds but until then he ain’t on Michael Thomas’ level.
Thomas was the one throwing shade in all the tweets. The lapped comment is Thomas referring to the fact he has more catches, yards and TDs than Parker in less years playing.

Thomas is very talented, but Brees has always had a WR put up monster numbers while he was in NO. The sheer number of targets he gets per game is crazy. He would not post similar numbers on any other team in the NFL.
 
royalshank said:
What language are they speaking? I understood about 2% of that.
Michael Thomas going full on Ultimate Warrior. No one knows what your talking about bro. 🤣Hey, whatever gets Devante motivated to continue his *** kicking tour from last season. I'm all for it.
 
jbyrd850 said:
Yes and then proceeded to say he lapped him lol, whatever that means.

No one in the world would take Devante Parker over Michael Thomas except some delusional Dolphins fans and Devante Parker’s mom.

I really hope this is a preface to the coming season for Parker where he just says Fvck you to everyone and destroys every DB in route to 1600 yards and 12 tds but until then he ain’t on Michael Thomas’ level.
Thomas said he lapped Parker. Hell as great as Parker was in 2019 he may have only been 1/2 of what Thomas was. However all Parker said is that he thinks it's harder to beat Gilmore than it is to guard Thomas. He didn't say guarding Thomas is easy. Seeing that Parker has actully had experoence trying to beat Gilmore and has never tried to guard Thomas I don't know why Thomas is so upset with Parker's answer.
 
:lol:

Please...

Some of you guys are so transparent. Thomas is 100% right. Devante has no room to speak. One season out of how many?

We all know if Thomas was on our team and Devante was with NO, everyone in here would be laughing at Devante bragging about ONE season. That's some clown sh*t.

And :lol: @ Devante making a lame joke about 300 targets. Well, if he wasn't injured every season, he'd have a lot more targets.
 
The context of the argument was a question of what was tougher: catching a pass off of reigning DPOY Stephon Gilmore, or defending a pass from reigning OPOY Michael Thomas. Considering Parker schooled Gilmore in Week 17, he cheekily chose A and Michael Thomas, crybaby that he is, caught feelings and thought it was a personal attack against his own ability.

Basically, **** Michael Thomas.
 
