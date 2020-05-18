Michael Thomas gets pissy with DeVante Parker

SCLSU Mud Dogs
lol Thomas salty as ****
Parker finally announcing himself after last year! Good for him, keep it up Devante!
lol Thomas salty as ****
no he said nothing close. He literally wrote "A" on the original IG post amd Thomas caught feelings (as usual)I don’t have twitter so correct me if I’m wrong but is Parker talking shvt to Thomas and saying he’s better?
If so...whoa bud, I like the enthusiasm but let’s see you ball out this entire next season.
Yes and then proceeded to say he lapped him lol, whatever that means.no he said nothing close. He literally wrote "A" on the original IG post amd Thomas caught feelings (as usual)
You have to be a real a**hat to be as unlikable as he is given his on field talent/production. Normally I give superstar athletes a pass...I honestly can’t stand him though.Thomas is one of the least likable athletes to ever play
yeah but Thomas looks soft af in this situation. I agree I hope Devante continues what he started last last year but also let's not forgot one of these guys has a potential ALL TIME great throwing to him. The other has had Ryan Tannehill, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Matt Moore as his QBSYes and then proceeded to say he lapped him lol, whatever that means.
Thomas was the one throwing shade in all the tweets. The lapped comment is Thomas referring to the fact he has more catches, yards and TDs than Parker in less years playing.Yes and then proceeded to say he lapped him lol, whatever that means.
Michael Thomas going full on Ultimate Warrior. No one knows what your talking about bro. Hey, whatever gets Devante motivated to continue his *** kicking tour from last season. I'm all for it.What language are they speaking? I understood about 2% of that.
