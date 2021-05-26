Mike Gesicki fiercely stands up for Tua.

Gesicki is a stud. He made some amazing plays last year. Caught some darts from Tua in tight windows. Big fan of of this guy. Just watched his interview from today and the man throws down for Tua. Said Tua has been overcoming a lot, including people saying "stupid uneducated stuff about him that they are not right about."



"I can tell you firsthand the guys in the locker room, we all believe in him and respect him."



When asked about year 1 to year 2 jump.



"That is the difference between me and him (Tua), because he has already made the plays. My rookie year, I don't think I did a d*** thing to make a play. That play didn't come until my 2nd year. Once you make one, you build that confidence and build off of it and keep rolling. He has already built that foundation and is continuing to roll."







