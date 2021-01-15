 Mike McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McDaniel

G

GreenDolphinSt

Rookie
Joined
Jan 8, 2021
Messages
38
Reaction score
28
Age
55
Location
Los Angeles
OK it's too early for this, as the OC will probably be Studs or Godsey, and there are so many names currently, but what the heck.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2S7TEP96aPI" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>


I like Mike Mcdaniel for OC. Very innovative in the run game, and has learned in the passing game from great coaches. Mcdaniel was in charge of the run game, Shannahan was in charge of the play action passing game, and Mike Lafleur was in charge of the drop back passing game. Of these the first 2 were what really stood out watching the niners, not Lafleur's part. Similar in concepts to the Rams ( if not in coaching tree?-not sure) - both reaching the SB last 2 years without an elite QB. I think Etienne would really thrive in Mcdaniel's offense, as would Waddle, Toney, Rondale Moore, or Demetric Felton. He's never called plays in the NFL as far as I know, so it's a bit low floor, high ceiling, but I'd go for it! Too early, and it probably won't happen, but interesting viewing regardless.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
17,198
Reaction score
7,462
Location
NE, Indiana
I think he’s one of the better, or more intriguing options. I like that he’s supposedly learned from a lot of guys, young and “innovative” ... i mean that 49ers run game was working with just about anyone or was that more shanahan’s scheme? But bring some of that in here and open up the passing a bit more and we could be in business

i bet it’s Godsey though which just feels meh
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
3,684
Reaction score
2,364
Age
55
Location
Rochester, New York
I love the idea of someone from the 49ers organization. I think they have the most exciting and innovative run schemes in the whole NFL and I think Tua's skillset would compliment their style of offense perfectly in their passing game schemes. The 49ers are the team I would be looking at as the model for what I would want a Tua led offense to look like.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom