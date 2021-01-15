OK it's too early for this, as the OC will probably be Studs or Godsey, and there are so many names currently, but what the heck. https://www.youtube.com/embed/2S7TEP96aPI</a> " frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen> I like Mike Mcdaniel for OC. Very innovative in the run game, and has learned in the passing game from great coaches. Mcdaniel was in charge of the run game, Shannahan was in charge of the play action passing game, and Mike Lafleur was in charge of the drop back passing game. Of these the first 2 were what really stood out watching the niners, not Lafleur's part. Similar in concepts to the Rams ( if not in coaching tree?-not sure) - both reaching the SB last 2 years without an elite QB. I think Etienne would really thrive in Mcdaniel's offense, as would Waddle, Toney, Rondale Moore, or Demetric Felton. He's never called plays in the NFL as far as I know, so it's a bit low floor, high ceiling, but I'd go for it! Too early, and it probably won't happen, but interesting viewing regardless.