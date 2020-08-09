My Way Too Early First Miami Mock Draft

You guessed it. I have way too much time on my hands! Enough to start studying the 2021 draft prospects. For the purpose of this mock, I'm assuming Miami picks in the middle of the round, in the 12-15 range. I think the pick from Houston will be in the 18-22 range. In other words too low for Chase, Parsons etc. unless Miami trades up.



Biggest needs ----- center, right tackle, slot wr, pass rusher, safety, rb if Breida not signed, maybe run-stopping DT.



1. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama --- Leatherwood has experience all over the offensive line and fits the physical mode Miami is looking for.

1. Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh --- A bigger DE with a non-stop motor and a ton of untapped potential. This is a little high for him going into 2020 season.

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wr., USC --- Slot addition for Miami who runs smooth routes. Underrated with such a good group of receivers.

2. Journey Brown, RB, Penn State --- One of the faster players in the draft with a reported 4.29 40. Brown's speed shows up on the field. More Breida than Howard, but can break tackles.

3. Richie Grant, S, Central Florida --- I thought about safety in R1. This is a big area of need for Miami.

4. Justin Ross, Wr. Clemson --- A first round talent who drops because of injury.

5. Alec Lindsrom, C/G Boston College --- Competition at center. Karras is on a one year deal.

6. Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC --- Miami likely takes a corner somewhere, higher if Howard continues to be an injury risk.

6. Todd Harris Jr., S, LSU --- Dolphins double up at safety.



7 traded? I'm not sure which pick was traded to Chi for the tight end.