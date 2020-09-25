Negatives from Tonight's Game vs Jax

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
12,539
Reaction score
2,589
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
Only negative for me is that since we were in such control all game, it didn't have the emotional high some wins do. I was more afraid we would blow it once it was clear we were just better tonight. Thats a great problem to have. I'll take it.
 
Sofa_King_Drunk

Sofa_King_Drunk

town drunk
Joined
Mar 14, 2002
Messages
1,199
Reaction score
125
Age
54
Location
Ormond Beach, FL
I just got home from the game, and the only negative is my friend wouldn't stop in Palm Coast so I could take a leak on the way home. Bloody torture man, barely made it home. Freaking Jags fans sat on their hands most of the game, lots of Phins fans, singing "Na na na, hey hey goodbye" at the end, it was a glorious evening!!!!!
 
T

Tiko377

Starter
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
4,547
Reaction score
1,286
Location
Southern California
Our Dline doesn't get much pass rush unless we blitz.

Why did we draft Raekwon Davis? He doesn't seem to be good we could have had JK Dobbins.

Brieda doesn't seem like a fit for our offense.

Roberts tackling was terrible in the open field.
 
