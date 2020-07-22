NFL Sunday Ticket and Covid-19 Relief

El Calebra

El Calebra

I have had the NFL Sunday ticket for at least 15 years. Since football will not resemble any football season in history, has anyone considered canceling or asking for a monetary discount?
Some fans. No fans. NFL games will not be the same in any respect. But it looks like Directv has not even considered this issue fans will face in the upcoming months. Payments start in August
I assume many fans will do what I have done. At least inquire about a discount or drop the Ticket altogether?

So, I call today and ask them to cancel my subscription to the Ticket. (to see what they would do to keep me around)
They oblige and make no effort to keep me and my subscription. So its canceled.
I was a bit shocked as I have been with them for so long. Not even an offer. Nothing.
So, internet TV is looking better and better to me. But I want/need Sunday Ticket regardless.

What are you other guys with Sunday Ticket going to do? Pay full price? Try to get a discount? Remember, next month is when they start adding the extra charge for the Ticket.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

I’ve been thinking about purchasing the ticket, I recently moved out of Miami/Florida and will not get to see the games on the local channels anymore. Direct TV does not offer their ATT internet in my area so went with another provider for just internet. I’m wondering if they will let me use the app to stream the ticket on my TVs. I do hope they do something since this season will not be “normal”.
 
Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep

DirecTV has been an even worse s***show since AT&T bought them. I have about an $800 loyalty credit spread out over twelve months and my bill is never the same. I didn't subscribe to the 'Ticket last year....there's other ways to get the Dolphins games.
 
El Calebra

El Calebra

Finfan83nj said:
I’ve been thinking about purchasing the ticket, I recently moved out of Miami/Florida and will not get to see the games on the local channels anymore. Direct TV does not offer their ATT internet in my area so went with another provider for just internet. I’m wondering if they will let me use the app to stream the ticket on my TVs. I do hope they do something since this season will not be “normal”.
I have been gone from Miami for many years now and have been paying every year for the Ticket.
I know they have a package with internet/phone ability to watch games anywhere you go. Since you are a new customer you may get the first year for free. Tell them you heard its free the first year and push it. Call them. New customers get right through. Existing customers have to wait........true and bullshit for us current subscribers.

My question is for current subscribing Ticket members about how things will go this season?
They told me if football was canceled they would credit your account! **** that. I canceled and can get it back any time I want. I hope we do have a season first and foremost and then I hope to get a good discount to re-up.
 
El Calebra

El Calebra

Goin' Deep said:
DirecTV has been an even worse s***show since AT&T bought them. I have about an $800 loyalty credit spread out over twelve months and my bill is never the same. I didn't subscribe to the 'Ticket last year....there's other ways to get the Dolphins games.
I am all in on "other ways to get dolphin games". But I don't want to have to go through a bunch of BS each Sunday to get it online. Take a chance on getting the game or not getting the game.
I want to see the games and I don't mind paying for a service that will provide them. The Ticket is a monopoly and should be busted up so other providers can compete!
 
Danny

Danny

Directv is not allowed in our community as everyone here gets spectrum(included in the HOA) so it doesn't really matters to me. I used to have the ticket before we moved here but now I just stream the games when the Dolphins are not on local TV.
 
Wishfishin

Wishfishin

Danny said:
Directv is not allowed in our community as everyone here gets spectrum(included in the HOA) so it doesn't really matters to me. I used to have the ticket before we moved here but now I just stream the games when the Dolphins are not on local TV.
Danny, what service do you stream from?
 
Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep

Danny said:
I used to have the ticket before we moved here but now I just stream the games when the Dolphins are not on local TV.
That's what I should've said, "stream".......
 
