NFL Sunday Ticket and Covid-19 Relief

I have had the NFL Sunday ticket for at least 15 years. Since football will not resemble any football season in history, has anyone considered canceling or asking for a monetary discount?

Some fans. No fans. NFL games will not be the same in any respect. But it looks like Directv has not even considered this issue fans will face in the upcoming months. Payments start in August

I assume many fans will do what I have done. At least inquire about a discount or drop the Ticket altogether?



So, I call today and ask them to cancel my subscription to the Ticket. (to see what they would do to keep me around)

They oblige and make no effort to keep me and my subscription. So its canceled.

I was a bit shocked as I have been with them for so long. Not even an offer. Nothing.

So, internet TV is looking better and better to me. But I want/need Sunday Ticket regardless.



What are you other guys with Sunday Ticket going to do? Pay full price? Try to get a discount? Remember, next month is when they start adding the extra charge for the Ticket.