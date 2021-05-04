No more Bellcow RB, it is past tense.

NE won all those SB with RB by committee. Some argue they had Brady, and keep saying a dominating run first offense is the only formular for a SB winning team.



Sorry, you are WRONG.



There is more than one way to skin a cat.

These are the past SB winner without Brady at QB.



KC

Philly

Den

Sea

Bal



All relied on dominating defense and complemented it with balance attack. ( except KC, it is all air ). An vision of the offense Flo is building.



None of it rely on dominating ground game as their #1 factor as their SB winning formular. Even Bal, their #1 RB in SB only had 59 yds on the ground.



You stuck in a narrow vision of what you think its the only way to run an offense, and failed to enter into 21 century.