No more Bellcow RB, it is past tense.

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,189
Reaction score
2,189
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
NE won all those SB with RB by committee. Some argue they had Brady, and keep saying a dominating run first offense is the only formular for a SB winning team.

Sorry, you are WRONG.

There is more than one way to skin a cat.
These are the past SB winner without Brady at QB.

KC
Philly
Den
Sea
Bal

All relied on dominating defense and complemented it with balance attack. ( except KC, it is all air ). An vision of the offense Flo is building.

None of it rely on dominating ground game as their #1 factor as their SB winning formular. Even Bal, their #1 RB in SB only had 59 yds on the ground.

You stuck in a narrow vision of what you think its the only way to run an offense, and failed to enter into 21 century.
 
Last edited:
LDNFin

LDNFin

Rookie
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
70
Reaction score
178
Location
London
Of course there isn't the same emphasis placed on finding an 'elite' RB these days, but it's still vital to take the pressure off the QB with a solid running game (helped by the OLine), especially when you have a second year QB in your team. Hopefully we can do that this year, as our roster is looking seriously exciting right now.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,189
Reaction score
2,189
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
LDNFin said:
Of course there isn't the same emphasis placed on finding an 'elite' RB these days, but it's still vital to take the pressure off the QB with a solid running game (helped by the OLine), especially when you have a second year QB in your team. Hopefully we can do that this year, as our roster is looking seriously exciting right now.
With an improved OL coming season, Gaskin and Ahmed are enough to keep the defense honest. I say the OL has more to do with running game than RB.
 
LDNFin

LDNFin

Rookie
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
70
Reaction score
178
Location
London
Dan13Forever said:
With an improved OL coming season, Gaskin and Ahmed are enough to keep the defense honest. I say the OL has more to do with running game than RB.
I hope you're right my friend - I've been high on Gaskin this offseason, I like him as a solid option in both the rushing and passing game. Re your point on the OL/RB, I'd generally agree in the case of a good running game that it's more on the OL, but it's the RB that can then turn that good running game into a great one.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
7,907
Reaction score
12,009
The two best RB prospects from the fast few years have been Elliot and Barkley... and they HAVE been bell cow backs... when they've been healthy... on iffy teams.

They are fun to watch, but you don't really win this way.

They are fun to watch, but you don't really win this way.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,999
Reaction score
2,532
Location
Georgia
I agree mostly. You still need to be able to run the ball in short yardage situations.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,189
Reaction score
2,189
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
vcip said:
Disagree
Disagree.
Good OL can make an average RB look good.
Bad OL can make an all pro RB look average.

Don't know how long have been watching football. Look up teams with good OL, they inserted different RB in and out, and all RB were productive.
 
A

AMakados10

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
337
Reaction score
421
Age
38
Location
Florida
I think Marshawn Lynch was a bellow back for Seattle. Seattle would have had 2 SB wins if they had more bellcow on the goal line!
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
1,999
Reaction score
2,532
Location
Georgia
I remember Jerome Bettis winning one with the Steelers.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,667
Reaction score
13,031
Location
Bahamas
AMakados10 said:
I think Marshawn Lynch was a bellow back for Seattle. Seattle would have had 2 SB wins if they had more bellcow on the goal line!
Not with Carroll getting cute down there.
 
