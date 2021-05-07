 Noah Igbinoghene | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Noah Igbinoghene

Sewell = waste pick
How many secondary players we have now? I lost count. It is crowded I know.

Knowing Flo like to have short leash with players. And he doesn't hesitate to cut under perform players regardless of draft position. What is the future with Noah? I don't like his chances.
 
How many secondary players we have now? I lost count. It is crowded I know.

How many secondary players we have now? I lost count. It is crowded I know.

Knowing Flo like to have short leash with players. And he doesn't hesitate to cut under perform players regardless of draft position. What is the future with Noah? I don't like his chances.
You're trying to hard bro.
 
I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
So we spent a first round for a project.
Bad pick.
We had 3 first round picks.

Everyone knew he was a project when he was drafted.

Let's reflect back on the merits of the pick a few years down the road.

"I don't like his chances."

Chances for what?

Win the Powerball?

C'mon man.
 
And the meek shall inherit the earth...
How many secondary players we have now? I lost count. It is crowded I know.

How many secondary players we have now? I lost count. It is crowded I know.

Knowing Flo like to have short leash with players. And he doesn't hesitate to cut under perform players regardless of draft position. What is the future with Noah? I don't like his chances.
He just turned 21, he was drafted to replace X and will eventually, he's not going anywhere...
 
