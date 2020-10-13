Nonsense Media Trying To Allude To Tua Being The Wrong QB Pick

This....I find it so abrasive and insulting to have anyone at this point question Tua because they happened to see Herbert play well before Tua has seen the field. If we had an incompetent medical team that had punctured RF's lung like they did Tyrod's; Tua would have already seen the field. Our entire culture is way too impatient. Tua's time will come. I for one wish he had already seen the field but this is reality. Anyone doubting Tua simply because Flores hasn't put him in is a D bag.