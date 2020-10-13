Nonsense Media Trying To Allude To Tua Being The Wrong QB Pick

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,593
Reaction score
10,276
Location
Marco Island

This....

I find it so abrasive and insulting to have anyone at this point question Tua because they happened to see Herbert play well before Tua has seen the field. If we had an incompetent medical team that had punctured RF's lung like they did Tyrod's; Tua would have already seen the field. Our entire culture is way too impatient. Tua's time will come. I for one wish he had already seen the field but this is reality. Anyone doubting Tua simply because Flores hasn't put him in is a D bag.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,715
Reaction score
7,770
Location
Bahamas
Herbert has played well and did so again last night, defense didn't help but he's still 0-4.

If Tua was playing and was 0-4 Armando would still be saying we picked the wrong QB.
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
15,940
Reaction score
4,508
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
The most important part of a QB is how he performs with the game on the line. Herbert May get there we’ll see. Tough without Allen though.
 
mk613

mk613

Scout Team
Joined
May 22, 2006
Messages
303
Reaction score
221
Age
40
andyahs said:
Herbert has played well and did so again last night, defense didn't help but he's still 0-4.

If Tua was playing and was 0-4 Armando would still be saying we picked the wrong QB.
Click to expand...
Herbert also got really lucky cause there was one pass that should have been picked off and more then likely they lose that game in regulation.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,715
Reaction score
7,770
Location
Bahamas
BlueFin said:
I see nothing wrong with that article...those QB’s will always be compared...its just a fact of life!
Click to expand...
Of course they will but to compare Herbert against a QB who has yet to play at all is absurd and premature.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
4,593
Reaction score
10,276
Location
Marco Island
andyahs said:
Of course they will but to compare Herbert against a QB who has yet to play at all is absurd and premature.
Click to expand...
Exactly my point. To even contemplate that comparison until they have both seen the field for multiple games is ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom