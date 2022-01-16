 Off topic: The Pathetics look awful tell me why are they here? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What a joke. Cake walk schedule that is disgusting. 20 -0. There name says it all. PATHETICS!!!
 
They have a decent defense but their offense is garbage tier. Bills got a freebie draw getting them. And for me that’s great; it eliminated one of them immediately.
 
Our last 2 trips to the playoffs were like this, even tho I think the last time we stood a chance of winning one Tannehill was injured.
 
It looks cold af in Buffalo. Good lord look at all those drunk inbred obese Bills fans. imagine living there and all those drunk idiots as your neighbors. Couldn't be me.

On a side note, I am loving this beat down on the cheaters.
 
Let all Dolphin fans take notice that Buffalo is doing this to the alleged GOAT coach and his venerable staff and vaunted defense. So next time Miami doesn’t look great against a good opponent on the road…..r-e-l-a-x
 
