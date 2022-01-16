Off topic: The Pathetics look awful tell me why are they here?

PASQUALE
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2001
- Messages
- 2,395
- Reaction score
- 2,331
- Age
- 51
- Location
- BILLINGS, MONTANA
What a joke. Cake walk schedule that is disgusting. 20 -0. There name says it all. PATHETICS!!!
because they beat Jax and ATLWhat a joke. Cake walk schedule that is disgusting. 20 -0. There name says it all. PATHETICS!!!
There defense is overrated.They have a decent defense but their offense is garbage tier. Bills got a freebie draw getting them. And for me that’s great; it eliminated one of them immediately.
And they should be proud of that. A cakewalk schedule and they only go one game better than us. Bullshit. The rook is so overwhelmed right now.because they beat Jax and ATL
I prefer to say "We lost one more game than them."They won one more game than us