OFFENSIVE LINE IS OUR #1 WEAKNESS

Pretty much every time I come in here it's, Tua this Tua that, did he wake up on the wrong side of bed, RB issues, do we need upgrade?, WR corp. of real play makers. Team better be improved over last year, Playoffs...." PLAYOFFS ??', Superbowl. Another defensive free agent ?

Wake up people.
Our biggest problem at this point that seems to go under the table but can possibly be the biggest weakness which if it doesn't turn around and successfully jump through a significant amount of hoops which again most are not even putting in discussions, We're Screwed again ! ( don't understand the lack of insight of this team for a legit OL for the last 20 years) were some beauties were there for the taking !!!!!!!!!!!

Its like people are expecting 3 of last years rookies who showed some ups and downs, to all take that significant step (all 3), New Rookie RT not even having a down in the NFL already there. Skura the Karras upgrade having old 2018 abilities or Dieter winning position, also never playing center (NFL)

H E L L O People. This could and IMO IS the #1 weakness of our 2021 Dolphins. AND if all the 1/2 doz.+ upgrades don't happen, the results realistically could be disasters. And the start of many again putting the blame on Tua....

Fans and public should be screaming at the top of their lungs to get the FO to make this upgrade and less dependent on so much improvement to appear by pretty much everyone on the OL.....

I know those truly aware of the realistic values a NFL team needs to be successful but for those who don't, it's not a long shot to tell you to be prepared for a shock.
Now it is true that all the essential improvements by all 5 OL can happen but truthfully no one including the FO should like the odds.

Yes Tua mention but this post is not about Tua so keep him out of it. It's about the Offensive line and will it be what we fantasize or reality is improving but still not much better than average this year.

Importance of OL lets ask possibly the best young QB, out there Mahones and how his OL weakness screwed his timing, play and success....
 
Yes, the offensive line is extremely important. The team realizes this

we’ve selected a LT in the 1st round, a T/G in the 2nd, a guard in the 4th. Another OT in the 2nd round this year. Been trying for center upgrades

clearly we know it’s an issue and they are looking to get better there. What else would you have them do? Drafted Sewell over waddle maybe? God not that again

these are young players that need time to develop. If you just keep switching out the pieces, no consistency is ever going to happen. Give them time
 
It is a spot of improvement we need but with having 3 offensive rookies we improved from 2019 to 2020 and maybe not by much (I seen rankings from from 32 in 2019 to about 28th in 2020). With a year under their belt and the new additions I expect an improvement again.
 
Austin Jackson was a reach/ project, that kid needs to show he can play at a high level .
 
I agree that the biggest issue on offense is the OL. There appear to be a lot of people on here who just assume the OL will be better than last year because the rookies from last year will be much better than they were last year and that the Dolphins upgraded the center position and added a RT in the draft.

While that might end up being the case. The fact is the OL was below average last year and unless this unit improves considerably in 2021, the offense is going to continue to struggle in the running and passing game.

Personally I am far more concerned about the play of the OL going into next season than I am about Tua .
 
if I draft an OL in the first round , I expect that player to be the lead anchor of that line. I did not see that from Jackson. Again year 2 I’m expecting massive improvements from the OL but especially Jackson. The new OL coach Pepe lepeau hopefully is good.
 
cuzinvinny said:
Pretty much every time I come in here it's, Tua this Tua that, did he wake up on the wrong side of bed, RB issues, do we need upgrade?, WR corp. of real play makers. Team better be improved over last year, Playoffs...." PLAYOFFS ??', Superbowl. Another defensive free agent ?

Wake up people.
Our biggest problem at this point that seems to go under the table but can possibly be the biggest weakness which if it doesn't turn around and successfully jump through a significant amount of hoops which again most are not even putting in discussions, We're Screwed again ! ( don't understand the lack of insight of this team for a legit OL for the last 20 years) were some beauties were there for the taking !!!!!!!!!!!

Its like people are expecting 3 of last years rookies who showed some ups and downs, to all take that significant step (all 3), New Rookie RT not even having a down in the NFL already there. Skura the Karras upgrade having old 2018 abilities or Dieter winning position, also never playing center (NFL)

H E L L O People. This could and IMO IS the #1 weakness of our 2021 Dolphins. AND if all the 1/2 doz.+ upgrades don't happen, the results realistically could be disasters. And the start of many again putting the blame on Tua....

Fans and public should be screaming at the top of their lungs to get the FO to make this upgrade and less dependent on so much improvement to appear by pretty much everyone on the OL.....

I know those truly aware of the realistic values a NFL team needs to be successful but for those who don't, it's not a long shot to tell you to be prepared for a shock.
Now it is true that all the essential improvements by all 5 OL can happen but truthfully no one including the FO should like the odds.

Yes Tua mention but this post is not about Tua so keep him out of it. It's about the Offensive line and will it be what we fantasize or reality is improving but still not much better than average this year.

Importance of OL lets ask possibly the best young QB, out there Mahones and how his OL weakness screwed his timing, play and success....
@Travis34 is on point.

It takes time, and they have spent both draft capital, and FA $ to address the problem.

Just exactly what would you want them to do differently?

As to the amount of discussion here, I would say there has been a fair amount, but let's face it. O-line are an unsung, and sometimes underappreciated group. There are really no individual accolades for being part of something that has to funcion well as an entire unit to be effective.

Since you started the thread, what specifically do you want to discuss aside from stating the obvious, technique? PFF rankings?
 
Goonies said:
Austin Jackson was a reach/ project, that kid needs to show he can play at a high level .
Project for sure but with immense potential. He’s got great feet, super young. Needs to keep getting stronger

before his foot injury he was looking pretty solid for a rookie.

they all hit a rookie wall

I don’t want my prior post to come off like I think the OL will just automatically be better, but I’m hoping so. It’s a big concern for me as well, just hate the fact people act like the team isn’t trying to get better there
 
cuzinvinny said:
Wake up people.
Our biggest problem at this point that seems to go under the table but can possibly be the biggest weakness which if it doesn't turn around and successfully jump through a significant amount of hoops
One thing for sure, ''Solomon Kindley will NOT be jumping through any hoops''
 
Goonies said:
if I draft an OL in the first round , I expect that player to be the lead anchor of that line. I did not see that from Jackson. Again year 2 I’m expecting massive improvements from the OL but especially Jackson. The new OL coach Pepe lepeau hopefully is good
Unfortunately when they drafted Jackson and Iggy in the first round in 2020, it was stated at the time that both of them were young players who needed further development before they could reach their potential.

These type players are usually drafted in the middle rounds of the draft with the hope they will eventually develop as NFL players. The Dolphins for some reason decided to draft two developmental players in round one in 2020. Hopefully these two players do end up being solid starters in the NFL or we will be looking back in a few years and realize Grier wasted much of the 2020. draft
 
cuzinvinny said:
Pretty much every time I come in here it's, Tua this Tua that, did he wake up on the wrong side of bed, RB issues, do we need upgrade?, WR corp. of real play makers. Team better be improved over last year, Playoffs...." PLAYOFFS ??', Superbowl. Another defensive free agent ?

Wake up people.
Our biggest problem at this point that seems to go under the table but can possibly be the biggest weakness which if it doesn't turn around and successfully jump through a significant amount of hoops which again most are not even putting in discussions, We're Screwed again ! ( don't understand the lack of insight of this team for a legit OL for the last 20 years) were some beauties were there for the taking !!!!!!!!!!!

Its like people are expecting 3 of last years rookies who showed some ups and downs, to all take that significant step (all 3), New Rookie RT not even having a down in the NFL already there. Skura the Karras upgrade having old 2018 abilities or Dieter winning position, also never playing center (NFL)

H E L L O People. This could and IMO IS the #1 weakness of our 2021 Dolphins. AND if all the 1/2 doz.+ upgrades don't happen, the results realistically could be disasters. And the start of many again putting the blame on Tua....

Fans and public should be screaming at the top of their lungs to get the FO to make this upgrade and less dependent on so much improvement to appear by pretty much everyone on the OL.....

I know those truly aware of the realistic values a NFL team needs to be successful but for those who don't, it's not a long shot to tell you to be prepared for a shock.
Now it is true that all the essential improvements by all 5 OL can happen but truthfully no one including the FO should like the odds.

Yes Tua mention but this post is not about Tua so keep him out of it. It's about the Offensive line and will it be what we fantasize or reality is improving but still not much better than average this year.

Importance of OL lets ask possibly the best young QB, out there Mahones and how his OL weakness screwed his timing, play and success....
don't disagree, but some underestimate how valuable an 'average' OL can be. Not saying I'd be satisfied by that, but a good scheme, good QB, quality receivers can help an OL a LOT. Using Mahommes, if we could switch the KC '20 OL with Miami's the outcomes would obviously change. KC may not get to the SB, but they'd still be a top team due to the help from units other than OL. OTOH, Miami WOULD HAVE BEEN in the playoffs. OL matters.
It is the newness of the OLmen that have me cautious about the OL/team the fist 6-8 games. I think Flo has emphasized the OL (finally). Now for the results.
 
1972forever said:
Unfortunately when they drafted Jackson and Iggy in the first round in 2020, it was stated at the time that both of them were young players who needed further development before they could reach their potential.

These type players are usually drafted in the middle rounds of the draft with the hope they will eventually develop as NFL players. The Dolphins for some reason decided to draft two developmental players in round one in 2020. Hopefully these two players do end up being solid starters in the NFL or we will be looking back in a few years and realize Grier wasted much of the 2020. draft
I will add atleast for Jackson there were some players at his position drafted much higher and expected to be more pro ready. Guess what? Jackson out played most of them up until he got hurt.
Point being no one really knows when these kids are pro ready until they actually play.
 
The season hasn't even started yet so nothing is a weakness at this point. We'll know once the season starts but right now is all paper stuff.
 
Travis34 said:
Yes, the offensive line is extremely important. The team realizes this

we’ve selected a LT in the 1st round, a T/G in the 2nd, a guard in the 4th. Another OT in the 2nd round this year. Been trying for center upgrades

clearly we know it’s an issue and they are looking to get better there. What else would you have them do? Drafted Sewell over waddle maybe? God not that again

these are young players that need time to develop. If you just keep switching out the pieces, no consistency is ever going to happen. Give them time
LT rookie with potential but did showed some inconsistency (could improve). Past up better OL top notched in 1st rd. with all our work towards building up for the draft with more picks.

G 2nd rd..... also needs time to adjust to NFL (2 years may or may not do it ) ?????

Guard 4th rd. see G 2rdr.

RT...hasn't even played a friggin down yet in the NFL..... come on

But we got Skura who we all know will be like skura of old atleast in our fantasies, Right....

I afraid it is definitely Not Clear that we all see the real importance of this issue or you'd think that fans in here Media and FO should be saying something anything about such a critical potential disaster if a lot doesn't happen the way we are fantasizing it will. "Oh it will all work out " .......god it better.

And yes we did pass on some top shelf line men this FA. Top shelf quality, proven and experienced.

Ya they do need time to work things out while the rest of the team is on the verge of being legit again. Just think that with this team we'd be more knowingly knowledgavble about who or what is going to show up this season (from the start and not half way trough the season, seen before )...


Hey I hope your opinion turns out to be good but I wouldn't bet on it at this stage.
 
Agreed O-line is a problem but with no offensive weapons the o-line is under constant attack. Stacked boxes and heavy pressure because we can't beat man to man coverage. Some speed on the field should help this year.
 
