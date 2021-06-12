OFFENSIVE LINE IS OUR #1 WEAKNESS

Pretty much every time I come in here it's, Tua this Tua that, did he wake up on the wrong side of bed, RB issues, do we need upgrade?, WR corp. of real play makers. Team better be improved over last year, Playoffs...." PLAYOFFS ??', Superbowl. Another defensive free agent ?



Wake up people.

Our biggest problem at this point that seems to go under the table but can possibly be the biggest weakness which if it doesn't turn around and successfully jump through a significant amount of hoops which again most are not even putting in discussions, We're Screwed again ! ( don't understand the lack of insight of this team for a legit OL for the last 20 years) were some beauties were there for the taking !!!!!!!!!!!



Its like people are expecting 3 of last years rookies who showed some ups and downs, to all take that significant step (all 3), New Rookie RT not even having a down in the NFL already there. Skura the Karras upgrade having old 2018 abilities or Dieter winning position, also never playing center (NFL)



H E L L O People. This could and IMO IS the #1 weakness of our 2021 Dolphins. AND if all the 1/2 doz.+ upgrades don't happen, the results realistically could be disasters. And the start of many again putting the blame on Tua....



Fans and public should be screaming at the top of their lungs to get the FO to make this upgrade and less dependent on so much improvement to appear by pretty much everyone on the OL.....



I know those truly aware of the realistic values a NFL team needs to be successful but for those who don't, it's not a long shot to tell you to be prepared for a shock.

Now it is true that all the essential improvements by all 5 OL can happen but truthfully no one including the FO should like the odds.



Yes Tua mention but this post is not about Tua so keep him out of it. It's about the Offensive line and will it be what we fantasize or reality is improving but still not much better than average this year.



Importance of OL lets ask possibly the best young QB, out there Mahones and how his OL weakness screwed his timing, play and success....